While most cafes in Türkiye are known for their rich coffee or fresh pastries, a coffeehouse in the village of Yukarı Içme in Elazığ, eastern Türkiye, has earned its reputation for something entirely different, putting its visitors to sleep.

Rather than games or social gatherings, this unique venue stands out for its quiet, naturally calm atmosphere, especially sought after during the summer months. Nicknamed the “sleep-inducing coffeehouse,” it has become known as a place where guests often drift off shortly after taking a seat.

Located in a mountainous area and built from stones in 1948, the coffeehouse remains naturally cool in summer and warm in winter. It features a small pool in the garden, formed by water flowing from the nearby mountains, which adds to its peaceful ambiance. The combination of silence, nature and calming air encourages many visitors to fall asleep while seated.

Coffeehouse owner Yasin Başpınar has been photographing sleeping customers for years and displaying the photos on the wall.

A young boy peacefully falls asleep while sitting inside the cafe in Elazığ, Türkiye, July 29, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Yalçın Başpınar, who has been running the establishment since 1977, said, “I opened the coffeehouse in 1977 and I’m still running it. It was once a lively and popular place, especially when the municipality's services were in full operation. Unfortunately, after those services were removed, business declined."

"Still, people come during the summer season. It’s naturally cool here in summer and warm in winter. When people walk in during the hot weather and sit down, they inevitably get sleepy. That’s been the coffeehouse’s characteristic for years. I even documented it by photographing those who fall asleep,” he added.

Lütfü Yalçın, a visitor from a neighboring village, humorously described the effect of the coffeehouse, “For some reason, this place has a special quality. Those who come in standing up leave half asleep. Once they enter, they immediately relax and lie down. Some even snore! We come here sometimes to rest.”

Uncle Adil, an 88-year-old who has frequented the coffeehouse for years, added: “I’ve been coming here for a long time. There are photos of people who have fallen asleep inside. Once you sit down, you suddenly drift off in what we call ‘patikleme,’ falling asleep without realizing it.”