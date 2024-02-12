Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı reported on Monday that a striped hyena, a species rarely seen in the Anatolian region, was captured on a camera trap.

Yumaklı shared on his social media account X a post regarding the captured animal.

In his post, Minister Yumaklı stated: "Today, our camera trap had a visitor, the striped hyena. It's a delight to see you, albeit rarely, in our Anatolian geography. In our country, rich with natural resources, we are continuing to protect many species like the striped hyena."

The striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena) is a species native to various parts of Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. In Türkiye, it is primarily found in the southeastern regions. These nocturnal creatures are known for their distinctive striped coat and scavenging habits. While not considered endangered globally, they face threats such as habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and persecution in some areas.

Camera traps are commonly used by Turkish researchers and conservationists to monitor wildlife populations, behaviors and habitat usage without direct human interference. These devices employ motion sensors to trigger a camera when an animal passes by, providing valuable insights into elusive or nocturnal species' activities.

Yumaklı's acknowledgment of the importance of protecting species like the striped hyena underscores Türkiye's commitment to biodiversity conservation. Efforts to safeguard habitats and mitigate human-wildlife conflicts are crucial for ensuring the survival of such species in the wild.