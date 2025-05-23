Recent years have seen a significant increase in cancer diagnoses among individuals aged 50 and under, according to experts from Medipol Health Group.

This shift challenges the common perception that cancer primarily affects older adults and has led to updated screening guidelines aimed at younger populations.

Dr. Melih Şimşek, a oncology specialist at Medipol, highlighted that breast, colorectal, pancreatic and testicular cancers are increasingly diagnosed in younger patients.

“Data from the past decade in the U.S. indicate a notable rise in these cancer types among younger men and women. While the causes are not fully understood, environmental factors and enhanced screening efforts are likely contributors,” he said.

Advances in medical imaging and greater accessibility to screening tests have made early detection more feasible. Şimşek explained: “Mammography and colonoscopy, once less accessible, are now routine procedures. Additionally, cancer is sometimes discovered incidentally during imaging for other health issues, such as emergency room visits.”

Reflecting these developments, screening ages have been lowered: Colorectal cancer screening now starts at 45 instead of 50, and mammography screening for breast cancer begins at 40.

Lifestyle and dietary changes are also implicated in the rising trend. “Western diets and increasing obesity rates contribute to higher cancer risks,” Şimşek noted. He also emphasized the importance of family history, advising those with relatives affected by cancer to begin screenings earlier, sometimes as young as 18 to 20 years old.

Smokers face particularly high risks for lung cancer, making low-dose radiation screenings crucial for early diagnosis and improved outcomes.

This growing incidence of cancer among younger individuals highlights the urgent need for awareness, preventive measures and timely medical interventions to reduce future health burdens.