In Çankırı, north-central Türkiye excavation work this year has uncovered bones from an ancestor of elephants that lived approximately 9 million years ago.

The "Çorakyerler Vertebrate Fossil Site" on the Çankırı-Yapraklı highway has been the focus of excavation for 27 years.

Under the leadership of professor Ayla Sevim Erol from the Department of Anthropology at Ankara University’s Faculty of Language, History and Geography, the excavations have uncovered a total of 4,320 fossils (near complete) from 43 different species, including ancestors of horses, elephants, giraffes, saber-toothed cats, otters, porcupines, bears and pig-like creatures. An equal number of unidentified fossils have also been found.

During the first week of July this year, the excavation revealed approximately 9 million-year-old bones of elephant ancestors and numerous other remains.

Erol told Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that Çorakyerler is a vertebrate fossil deposit where many skeletal parts of both small and large vertebrates have been discovered.

She reiterated they had previously found fossils from 43 different species in the region. "Currently, we are excavating the upper arm and foot bones of an elephant. Specifically, the upper arm bone has been uncovered. This year, we have found many elephant skeletons."

"There are two different types of elephant ancestors in Çorakyerler: one is a larger species of the genus 'Konobelodon,' and the other is a smaller species of the genus 'Choerolophodon.' The upper arm bone we have found belongs to the larger elephant species," she said.

As the excavation season nears its end, Erol noted: "The dating of this area was initially published as 8 million years ago but based on the primitive (less developed) features of the newly discovered species. We now understand that some of our samples date back to 9 million years. Previous comparative analyses of micro and macro vertebrates by our experts have provided the dating of Çorakyerler."

Erol added that next year, a Turkish dating expert from Spain will conduct uranium-potassium dating in the area, which will provide a more detailed dating of Çorakyerler.