Technology, industrialization and changing lifestyles are pushing many once essential professions toward extinction in Türkiye while transforming others into modern industries shaped by digitalization and new consumer habits.

Occupations that once formed the backbone of local economies and daily life have either disappeared entirely or adapted to survive under changing economic and technological conditions.

Traditional professions such as horse cart drivers, petition writers, cotton fluffers, basket makers, town criers and water carriers have gradually been replaced by taxi and transport services, logistics companies, digital communication platforms, industrial production systems and online delivery networks.

Similarly, street photographers have evolved into digital printing businesses, scrap collectors into second-hand dealers, carpenters into modern furniture manufacturers and traditional confection sellers into packaged food retailers.

These professions, either disappearing or changing form over time, are among the clearest examples of Türkiye’s broader social and economic transformation.

Istanbul Tradesperson and Craftsperson Chambers Union President Mesut Şengün said many traditional occupations have become increasingly rare as technology reshapes working culture and consumer expectations.

Şengün described professions as areas in which tradespeople specialize using both physical and intellectual labor with limited capital.

He said the union includes 141 professional chambers and nearly 3,000 occupational units, representing around 270,000 registered tradesperson and nearly 1 million workers, including employees.

According to Şengün, professions can now largely be divided into 2 categories: occupations facing extinction and professions adapting to modern conditions.

He said it has become nearly impossible today to encounter workers in professions such as farriers, shoemaking assistants, woodcutters and cotton fluffers.

“Previously, there were petition writers who prepared documents by hand, but now those jobs have disappeared,” Şengün said. “Horse cart transportation was once used for carrying goods, while today trucks and modern freight systems perform those tasks.”

He noted that the Trade Ministry currently lists 123 professions as occupations facing extinction, while the government continues supporting some of them through tax exemptions and vocational initiatives.

Şengün said technological progress, rising living standards and changing lifestyles have significantly affected traditional professions, but tradespeople often adapt quickly through innovative business models and entrepreneurship.

At the same time, he warned that traditional crafts and the master apprentice culture have weakened as younger generations move away from vocational careers.

“Tradespeople can transform themselves, but when there are not enough young people coming from the educational infrastructure, this creates difficulties in training future generations,” he said.

According to Şengün, the union works with the Education Ministry (MEB) to organize vocational training programs aimed at educating apprentices, journeymen and masters in both traditional and emerging sectors.

He added that changing lifestyles have also transformed eating habits, transportation preferences and social behavior.

“Previously, people physically visited restaurants more frequently, but now digital systems allow food to be delivered directly to homes,” he said.

Global shortage of craftspeople

Şengün stressed that the shortage of skilled craftspeople is not only Türkiye’s problem but also a growing issue across Europe and other parts of the world.

“Countries now need craftspeople,” he said. “When your light bulb breaks, when electrical repairs are needed or when plumbing systems fail, you need skilled workers.”

He explained that many young people increasingly avoid vocational professions, while even craftspeople themselves encourage their children to pursue white-collar careers instead of manual trades.

According to Şengün, the lack of apprentices entering vocational sectors has created major labor shortages in craftspeopleship-based industries.

He said several European countries have started offering attractive salaries, residency opportunities and incentives to skilled workers because of the shortage of craftspeople.

“That is why we need to create an environment where apprentices, journeymen and master craftspeople can continue developing in vocational sectors,” he said.

Şengün also called for stronger vocational orientation after middle school within Türkiye’s education system, arguing that practical training could help rebuild the apprenticeship pipeline.

While traditional occupations decline, some industries have expanded rapidly because of technological and social changes.

Şengün said sectors such as beauty services, transportation, food delivery and courier services have experienced strong growth in recent years.

According to him, increased visibility on social media platforms and advances in beauty technologies have pushed more people toward personal care services.

Courier and delivery services also became more prominent due to changing transportation habits and digital ordering systems.

Despite the rise of industrial manufacturing and factory production, Şengün emphasized that handcrafted products still maintain unique cultural and economic value.

“Factory production may be faster and cheaper, but it never provides the same feeling or quality as handcrafted work,” he said.

He noted that handmade furniture, tailoring and traditional craftspersonship often require more labor and higher costs but can remain durable and functional for many years.

“The difference between master craftspersonship and factory production cannot be ignored,” Şengün said.