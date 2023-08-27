Nestled within Antalya's Kemer district lies Göynük Canyon, an oasis of cool tranquility that beckons to both local and international tourists seeking respite from the sweltering heat and stifling humidity.

The canyon, home to a significant stretch of the historic Lycian Way, attracts around 1,500 visitors every day, as reported by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday.

In the face of scorching temperatures that occasionally reach 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), the visitors tread along the edge of the vibrant blue waters captivating them from the very first step. Upon entering the canyon, an array of exciting activities unfolds, including thrilling rides on safari vehicles.

Distinguished as one of the world's premier trekking destinations, the canyon boasts a rich tapestry of domestic and international tourists who navigate its 800-meter (2,624.67-feet) long path either by boat or holding onto ropes.

In this immersion into nature, tourists enjoying the landscape of the region have the opportunity to swim among fish in the flowing water, which ranges between 10 to 20 degrees Celsius during summer months.

After tackling challenging sections of the route, with a dynamic blend of swimming, hiking, and climbing rocky cliffs, those who reach the waterfall are immersed as they snap photos and cool off in the flowing water.

For many, the allure of a boat tour proves irresistible. Guided by professional guides, the visitors also explore the canyon on nature walks, traversing over pine trees from heights of several meters and experiencing zip lines.

Cengiz Kısır, who came from Germany for vacation, said they had been vacationing in Kemer for a week and visited the canyon upon recommendation. "We came with 17 people for vacation. The canyon is very cold, and we are content. This is a place one must witness. I recommend it to everyone," he said.

Bülent Baç, journeying from Sakarya's Adapazarı, voiced his admiration for the region saying, "We are very happy, we're glad we came. We went to a certain place by swimming and then crossed over rocks. There's no humidity here; it was a good choice to cool off."

Another visitor, Emrah Aytekin, who embarked on the vacation from Istanbul said he arrived with family, and they wanted to spend their first day in the Göynük Canyon.

"It's scorching outside, making breathing seem arduous; yet here, serenity and beauty reign. An interesting place indeed," Aytekin said.

The site manager, Doğukan Ak, mentioned that since 2009, the number of visitors to the canyon has increased by about 25% on an annual basis.

Emphasizing that the canyon covers approximately 3,000 acres of natural parkland, Ak said, "Geologically, it's truly a wonder of nature. Due to the valley's location, it's cool, breezy, and has low humidity in accordance with Antalya's climate. We offer various activities in the canyon. Being athletic is not a precondition for participation. We have activities for every level and age group, from 7 to 70."

Ak projected that this year's visitor count would surpass the impressive 160,000 of the previous year, aiming to reach beyond 200,000.

"Tourists are coming not only from our country but also from various other countries, especially Europe, Russia and Turkic states. We host around 1,500 visitors daily," he concluded.