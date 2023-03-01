The 438-year-old church in Hatay's Iskenderun district, which sustained minor damage after the earthquakes earlier this month, has started serving as a storage facility for supplies gathered in support of the earthquake victims.

St. George Church in Iskenderun, which was built in the 1585s, developed cracks on its inner walls and was closed for worship after it had been partially damaged due to the tremors.

Cem Teymur, head of the Benevolent Foundation of the Greek Orthodox Church of Iskenderun, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the earthquakes caused great destruction and disaster.

He stated that the church had previously suffered damage from earthquakes that had occurred in Hatay at various points in time, but had been restored, repaired and hence still standing. He also noted that the destructive effect of this earthquake was high.

Explaining that in the first days after the earthquake, they cooked and served three meals in the garden of the church, and continued serving meals in another area owing to the risky position of the church at the time, Teymur noted they received an incredible amount of help from home and abroad.

He added that because the church was closed for worship, humanitarian supplies intended for survivors were stored inside the church.

"I think it is the most sacred duty to serve people in times of such a disaster. It does not matter whether it is a church or some other place, a place of worship or mosque. In my opinion, this is also a sublime duty. Because it serves people," Teymur said.

Expressing that many people left the city in the aftermath of the earthquake, he also said that they believe that life in the city will return to normal as soon as possible.

Teymur added: "We are people who have exemplified coexistence at the highest level in the region. This homeland is ours. We were born here, we grew up here, and we will die here. Unfortunately, our people left this location due to this destruction. I believe that our people will return with assistance from our state, especially in residential areas."