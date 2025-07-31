The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the National Geographic Information Platform, previously accessible only to public institutions, is now available to citizens through Türkiye’s e-Government portal.

As of Jan. 1, 2025, the platform was integrated into e-Government for use by public agencies. With its latest update, citizens can now access the platform under controlled permissions, enabling them to benefit from a wide range of geographic information relevant to daily life, research and planning.

Designed to support academic studies and sectoral projects, the platform compiles comprehensive geographic data, including resources that are essential during land or property purchases. Citizens can now easily check maps showing infrastructure such as electricity and water networks, neighborhood green spaces, parks and transportation options before making real estate decisions.

Through their e-Government credentials, users, including academics, private sector professionals, and individuals, can securely and quickly access public geographic data. The platform also includes a Geospatial Data Request Portal, providing access to 630 different layers of data, offering detailed insights tailored to users’ needs.

For example, prospective landowners can input a location and instantly view zoning plans and available infrastructure. Those interested in buying homes can assess environmental features and urban amenities. Meanwhile, rural residents with agricultural land can examine nearby water sources and soil types.

In addition to serving individual users, the platform offers critical geographic data for government agencies involved in urban planning, disaster risk management, transportation planning and environmental impact assessments. Information such as earthquake risk zones, landslide-prone areas and riverbeds is also included.

All data uploaded by institutions is automatically verified against defined standards to ensure accuracy and reliability. Citizens will be able to access up-to-date and trustworthy information without technical barriers.

The platform also features a “Data Dictionary,” promoting the use of a unified terminology among institutions. This ensures consistency in how geographic data is produced and shared, minimizing confusion and enhancing cross-sector collaboration.

By making the National Geographic Information Platform publicly accessible, the ministry aims to improve transparency, decision-making and data-driven planning across Türkiye.