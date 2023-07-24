Some 849.88 kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized and 14 suspects were arrested in Istanbul during operations carried out in nine districts from June 11 to July 18 as per Anadolu Agency (AA) reports on Monday.

According to the statement made by the Istanbul Police Department, the Anti Narcotics Department continues its relentless efforts to combat drug manufacturing and trafficking in the city.

Within the scope of these efforts, 14 suspects were detained in 10 operations conducted in the districts of Başakşehir, Şile, Tuzla, Avcılar, Gaziosmanpaşa, Esenyurt, Bahçelievler, Büyükçekmece and Şişli between the stated period.

The synthetic drugs were seized during the searches conducted at the suspects' addresses and vehicles. After the necessary procedures at the police station, all 14 individuals were sent to court and subsequently arrested.

In addition, the statement mentioned that between June 23 and July 23, the Anti Narcotics Department conducted investigations into 2,941 incidents in Istanbul, and a total of 3,507 individuals were processed.

Out of them, 315 suspects were arrested, it was noted.

The seized drugs from these operations were displayed at the Istanbul Police Department's location on Vatan Street.