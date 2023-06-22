Turkish twins Derman and Yiğit Evrensel, formerly conjoined at birth, celebrated their fifth birthday in a room decorated with balloons and buntings at a hospital in the capital Ankara.

The twins, born conjoined at their heads, were separated in January 2020 after three major surgeries performed by a team of 42 doctors, including two Turkish doctors, in London.

They returned to Türkiye in June of the same year.

The twins, who are now preparing to start school, are continuing their physical therapy and check-ups at Ankara's Bilkent City Hospital.

Derman and Yiğit blew out the candles on their cake while their parents, doctors and nurses clapped and cheered.

They also unwrapped gifts sent to them by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan, who have been following their treatment since the beginning.

"Our twins have turned 5. Derman is now at the level of starting preschool, and Yiğit is quickly approaching that stage. We hope to see them even more active, adaptive to life and starting school on their next birthday. We are rapidly preparing our children for this as a team,” said Dr. Evren Yaşar, chief physician of the Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital.

Yaşar said they are in constant contact with pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Owase Jeelani, who performed the twins' surgery in the U.K.

Jeelani expressed his desire to open a similar rehabilitation center at the Bilkent City Hospital and is being provided support in this regard, said Yaşar.

"Considering the process they have been through, their development is progressing rapidly. Our strong team and the support of our family have made this process much easier. It is extraordinary for twins who have undergone such serious and complex surgeries to reach this level in such a short time,” the doctor added.

The children were seen wearing specially designed helmets to protect their skulls.

Ömer Evrensel, the twins' father, thanked President Erdoğan for supporting the treatment.

"I would like to thank our president and first lady Emine Erdoğan for not leaving us alone during this process. With the support of our doctors, our children's treatment is ongoing, and everything is getting better. Hopefully, they will be fine," said Evrensel.

"We hope that they will begin their schooling in the near future as well,” he added.