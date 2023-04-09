The installation and construction of container cities and markets in Türkiye's earthquake-torn provinces continue faster to provide adequate shelters for more people affected by powerful tremors as Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, approaches.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports on Sunday, installing one of the four container bazaars planned to be built by Sivas Municipality has been completed in Malatya's Doğanşehir district, one of the districts that suffered widespread damage during the twin Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek, who was appointed coordinator of the district in question, highlighted rehabilitation efforts for survivors in Doğanşehir, where 142 people lost their lives during the tremors. At the same time, the construction of 58 containers had been completed.

"We have witnessed this sad picture from the initial moments of the earthquake. Since that day, work on (construction) has continued intensively. With the strength of our state, the support of our nation, and local managers and ministers, we are striving to erase traces of the earthquakes," Şimşek noted.

Pointing out the importance of artisan bazaars, Şimşek said, "We have planned four artisan bazaars throughout the district. We surveyed one of them. This bazaar consists of 58 shops and was established by Sivas Municipality, and its installation is complete. Hopefully, our shopkeepers will start business here in a few days."

Noting that butchers, hairdressers, and shops for basic needs will be opened within these bazaars, Şimşek also said that the base infrastructure for other bazaars at three more locations had been finalized.

"In the upcoming days, these will also become operational. There will be approximately 200 tradesmen in all these bazaars," he said.

At the same time, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Sunday announced that 21,622 more containers would be built in the same province.

In a statement issued by AFAD, it was noted that the establishment of containers in the provinces affected by the quakes is moving forward. The report indicated that 18,896 containers would be set up in 36 locations in Malatya's center, while 2,726 containers would be established in another 21 locations in the district.

100 containers set up in Adıyaman

The construction of 100 containers in Adıyaman, built by Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality, was completed as of Friday, Ismail Güler, the person in charge of the works told AA.

Some containers constructed in the Altınşehir neighborhood, with a children's arena, basketball field, health unit, and a prayer area built on a surface of 35,000 square meters (376,736 square feet), were delivered to earthquake survivors. Güler, who noted that, in general, 291 containers are set to be built, pointed out that approximately 1,200-1,500 residents will be relocated in the containers once final works are complete.

He also said that they looked upon removing deficiencies, and added that sahur and iftar meals would be provided for people in the area.

After the deadliest earthquake in its history, Türkiye has provided shelter to nearly 2.6 million people who were affected by the strong tremors, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Wednesday at an iftar dinner in the tent city of Kahramanmaraş's Pazarcık district.

The minister, who spoke at the news conference at AFAD's coordination center in Adıyaman on Sunday, noted that 58,500 containers had been constructed so far, adding that 100,000 containers are being planned for next month. Soylu also stated that work on creating safe cities and building permanent housing units within one year, as designed, is underway.