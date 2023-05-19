A library situated within a container city in Hatay province, southeastern Türkiye, is providing educational and recreational support to children who were impacted by the pair of devastating earthquakes in early February.

"The library has been transformed into a place where our children can do their homework, study, relax and read books outside of school,” said Hasan Şen, the container city supervisor of the Iskenderun district of Hatay.

The library, named "Monvere,” includes 3,500 books, especially for children and students in the earthquake zone. It was built with donations collected during a football game between Fenerbahçe and Arkas Spor.

Hasan Sen said they plan to increase the number of libraries in the future with all facilities and an environment enabling children to read books at home and continue their education.

There are more than a thousand earthquake victims living in 260 containers in the region, Iskenderun District Governor Murat Sefa Demiryürek said in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA).