The Mediterranean is warming rapidly, threatening marine ecosystems and fisheries, while efforts at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye's Antalya seek to bring oceans closer to global climate decision-making, the head of the Mediterranean Conservation Society said.

Zafer Kızılkaya, chair of the society’s board, said that oceans have long remained on the sidelines of climate negotiations despite absorbing and storing a significant portion of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

He said island nations and Indonesia had pushed for oceans to be included in the conference’s final declaration, marking a shift from dialogue toward formal decision-making.

“For the first time this year, a move was made to shift oceans from dialogue toward decision-making, largely under pressure from island nations and Indonesia,” Kızılkaya said, adding that the initiative was still awaiting a final outcome.

He also pointed to efforts to include the state of the oceans in the 2028 global stocktake, describing COP31 as the first conference in which oceans had moved closer to the decision-making process.

Mediterranean warming threatens marine life

Kızılkaya warned that the Mediterranean was among the marine regions most severely affected by climate change, citing a summer average sea surface temperature of 26.87 degrees Celsius (80.37 degrees Fahrenheit), 2.85 degrees Celsius above normal.

He said 158 marine heatwaves occurred across the Mediterranean this summer, with the western and central parts of the basin experiencing particularly severe episodes.

The eastern Mediterranean is warming four times faster than other regions, he added, forcing local fish species to seek cooler waters and putting marine ecosystems under increasing pressure.

Kızılkaya said populations of mollusks, including octopuses and squid, had declined by 95% in the eastern Mediterranean amid the spread of pufferfish species. The ecological changes are also affecting small-scale fisheries, he said.

Invasive species entering the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal are increasingly competing with native fish, according to Kızılkaya, who cited 15 years of data collection and analysis by his organization.

“According to the results of our data collection and analyses over the past 15 years, 30% of the fish living along our coasts will be invasive species by 2030,” he said.

Rising sea temperatures are also threatening seagrass meadows. Kızılkaya said bleaching had been observed in seagrass ecosystems in several regions since last year, warning that continued warming could force them into deeper waters.

Marine protected areas strengthen ecosystems

Kızılkaya emphasized the role of marine protected areas in strengthening ecosystem resilience and limiting invasive species.

Scientific studies conducted by his organization in the Gulf of Gökova found 16% fewer invasive fish in areas where fishing was prohibited, he said. Fishing restrictions help preserve populations of larger fish, increasing pressure on invasive species.

“Protected areas effectively strengthen the sea’s immunity,” Kızılkaya said.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to expand marine conservation. The Climate Law enacted in 2025 includes provisions for establishing new marine protected areas and improving existing ones, he said.

Kızılkaya described the designation in August of an area covering approximately 13,000 square kilometers off the northern Aegean and Fethiye as a marine national park as an important step. He stressed that management plans were needed to determine which areas should be closed to fishing and anchoring.

He welcomed the COP31 Presidency’s initiative to strengthen regional cooperation, particularly efforts to include semi-enclosed seas such as the Aegean, Marmara and Black seas in conservation policies.

Kızılkaya said COP31 should deliver tangible climate financing for developing countries and island nations particularly vulnerable to climate change.

Although the Paris Agreement provides for financial support to these countries, promised resources have yet to be adequately delivered, he said. He also recalled discussions on tripling climate finance during negotiations the previous week.

He stressed that the conference should clarify which countries would receive funding, how much they would receive and how the money would be allocated.

“This is a COP where, beyond discussions, countries will be told what the funding is, how much each will receive and what will be done,” Kızılkaya said.

“Soon, we will be told where the money is, or that there is no money at all,” he added, calling for climate commitments to be backed by concrete financial measures.