Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı called for stronger international cooperation, wider access to technology and better information sharing to help food systems withstand climate risks, as countries gathered for the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on Monday.

Speaking at a session titled “Food Systems Under Pressure: Strengthening Resilience from the First Mile,” ahead of the launch of the “Rural Supply Chains Under Pressure” report, Yumaklı warned that drought, floods, water scarcity and geopolitical tensions were disrupting food production and rural supply chains.

He said the impact extended beyond farms to storage, transportation and market access, with small-scale producers and vulnerable communities bearing the brunt of disruptions.

“Being prepared for climate risks requires us to benefit from scientific data and digital technologies, strengthen our producers’ access to information and appropriate tools, and improve cooperation among public institutions, research organizations, the private sector and international partners,” Yumaklı said.

He stressed that resilience should involve not only responding to crises but also anticipating risks, reducing their impact and recovering quickly.

Sustainable water management, climate-adaptive farming practices, agricultural planning, early warning systems, risk management and stronger rural infrastructure were essential to this approach, he said.

Yumaklı also highlighted COP31’s role in translating climate commitments into practical action, directing climate finance toward areas of need and accelerating the exchange of knowledge and experience among countries.

“No country can overcome these challenges alone,” he said, calling for more concrete measures to support producers, protect natural resources and maintain food supplies during crises.

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) President Alvaro Lario said combining financing, agricultural input support and market access could significantly strengthen rural communities against climate and market shocks.

Lario said the report presented at COP31 found that this integrated approach could prevent approximately one-fifth of net agricultural income losses when private-sector and market shocks occur simultaneously.

He noted that small-scale agricultural investments receive less than 1% of total climate finance, despite their importance in helping rural communities adapt to climate change.

In Türkiye, a watershed development project combining financing, solar-powered irrigation, improved processing facilities and stronger market access had increased incomes for approximately 25,000 households by 41% and productivity by more than 50%, Lario said.

He added that providing producers, rural businesses and local communities with access to resources, markets and services could strengthen food security, create jobs and support rural economic growth.