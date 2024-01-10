The Sarıkamış Ski Center in eastern Kars stands as a prominent winter tourism destination, captivating both domestic and international tourists with its picturesque landscape, pristine snow and modern amenities.

This ski resort, acclaimed for its extensive tracks cutting through scenic pine forests and offering crystal-clear snow, boasts nine tracks, the longest stretching to 3,500 meters (around 11,500 feet). Beyond skiing and snowboarding, the center accommodates nonskiers by providing sledding experiences, ensuring that everyone enjoys the snow.

Especially bustling during weekends, the ski and sled tracks attract numerous visitors. As the semester break approaches, hotels in the area have reported a 60% occupancy rate. Alper Aydoğdu, a hotel general manager, highlighted Sarıkamış Ski Center's exceptional appeal, emphasizing the unique quality of its snow amid the Scots pine forests.

"The allure of skiing amid the pine trees captivates our guests. The ambiance here is distinct from any other ski resort. The ski center has been gaining traction significantly. Moreover, it offers convenient accessibility within Türkiye. Guests from Istanbul can enjoy skiing just three hours after boarding a plane. We have frequent flights from Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. Our guests are primarily Turkish, with Iran being the leading neighboring country represented. Additionally, we receive visitors from Russia and various European countries. Apart from skiing, there's the cherished activity of horse-drawn sleigh rides, popular in this region. Given the pine forests, we also offer safari skiing experiences guided by professional instructors," stated Aydoğdu.

Handan Düzgün, a visitor from Istanbul vacationing at the ski resort with her daughter and friends, expressed their admiration for the location. "We're immensely fond of this place. The snow quality is exceptional, akin to Switzerland. Seeking a relaxing holiday ahead of the semester break, Sarıkamış stands out as a rare spot with its crystal-clear snow. It's our preferred destination for skiing," she remarked.