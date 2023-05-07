A multi-vehicle crash in southern Türkiye's Hatay province late on Saturday left at least 13 people dead and 30 others injured, said officials.

The death toll from the mishap in the Antakya district of Hatay rose to 13 after another person, succumbed to injuries in Adana City Training and Research Hospital despite necessary medical care and intervention.

A truck crossed into opposite lanes after the driver lost control late on Saturday, thereby colliding with nine cars and two minibuses, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said fires erupted on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway. The minister tweeted that 22 ambulances and three medical rescue teams were dispatched to the scene in Topboğazı following the accident.

"May Allah have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives; I express my condolences to their relatives," he tweeted. "We will do our best to ensure that the injured regain health as soon as possible."

The treatment of 30 people, injured in the accident, continues in hospitals.

Hatay was one of the worst hit of the 11 Turkish provinces affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes that devastated parts of southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria.