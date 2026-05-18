Muslims can once again emerge as a leading civilizational force if they prioritize justice, morality and self-improvement, chair of Ilim Yayma Foundation Board of Trustees, Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan said Sunday at a gathering in London, where he also warned of growing instability and moral decline across the world.

The remarks came during the “Shared Heritage Gatherings from Anatolia to Europe” event organized by the Union of International Democrats (UID), which brought together Turkish officials, diaspora representatives and members of civil society.

Addressing the audience, Erdoğan said the world was passing through one of the most uncertain periods in modern history, arguing that global tensions had reached a level where the outbreak of another major war would no longer shock people.

“The world was not this chaotic even on the eve of World War I or World War II,” Erdoğan said. “If we woke up tonight to news saying World War III had started, nobody would be surprised.”

He linked the instability not only to geopolitical developments but also to what he described as a broader deterioration in human behavior and social values.

“We are living in a world where people love each other less, trust each other less, offer less generosity and show less kindness,” he said.

Erdoğan also criticized what he described as the West’s uncertain response to shifting global dynamics, saying Western countries were struggling with demographic decline, social crises and questions surrounding their role in a changing international order.

He compared the current state of the West to “an elephant in a glass shop,” arguing that Western powers were damaging their surroundings while trying to maintain influence amid the rise of new global actors like China.

“The West realizes it no longer has its former strength,” he said. “It is aware of the social crises and demographic collapse it is experiencing, but it does not know how to position itself against a rising China within the new world order.”

Speaking about what he called the “transfer of the civilizational watch,” Erdoğan said Islamic civilization's rise began in the seventh century and remained at the forefront of science and intellectual development for nearly 800 years.

He said Western civilization later advanced by benefiting from the knowledge and achievements of multiple civilizations, including the Islamic world, before eventually assuming global leadership.

Erdoğan argued that Muslims could once again assume that role if they focused on development, unity and moral leadership.

“If 2 billion Muslims improve themselves and dedicate themselves to becoming the best, Muslims can take over this civilizational watch,” he said. “No other nation is trying to stop the corruption taking place in the world.”

Referring to China’s growing international influence, Erdoğan said Beijing was not offering slogans such as “A fairer world is possible” or “The world is bigger than five,” phrases often used by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in calls for reform of global governance and institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council.

He added that Türkiye’s ability to voice such messages on the international stage carried significant importance and reflected the country’s growing confidence and influence.

“Humanity needs a new compass and direction,” Erdoğan said, adding that Muslims had a responsibility to spread goodness and reduce evil in society.

Erdoğan also highlighted the role of the Turkish diaspora, saying Türkiye’s increasing self-confidence had strengthened the confidence of Turkish communities abroad and made cooperation with other Muslim diaspora groups more important.

Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, speaking at the same event, said attitudes toward Türkiye in international academic and political circles had changed considerably over the last two decades.

He recalled that in the past, Türkiye was often underestimated internationally by people unfamiliar with the country’s state tradition and historical depth.

Tekin also referred to his recent visit to Kazakhstan alongside President Erdoğan, saying leaders from the Turkic world had spoken positively about Türkiye’s transformation over the past 20 years.

Citing comments by Andreas Schleicher, the OECD’s education director, Tekin said Türkiye had made an “extraordinary leap” in education over the last decade and emphasized that similar progress had taken place in other sectors as well.

UID Chair Aslan said Turkish communities abroad had become more mature and organized in terms of civil society engagement and stressed that Turks living overseas should play a more active role in politics in the countries where they reside.