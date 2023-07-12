In a remarkable achievement, Muhammed Safa Kaya, a 16-year-old environmental activist of Turkish origin, has been elected as the first young Green Mayor of Watford Municipality in England.

His exceptional contributions to society have garnered international recognition, as he was recently honored with the United Nations Universal Peace Federation (UPF) award.

Kaya, leader of a project named "Plant4Life," received the prestigious "Youth Achievement Award" bestowed annually by the U.K. UPF to commend young individuals making a tangible difference in their communities.

Kaya was awarded by Dean Russell, Member of Parliament for Watford of the ruling Conservative Party, at a ceremony in the committee room in the British Parliament.

Through the "Plant4Life" initiative aimed at inspiring young people to embrace sustainability and foster a deeper appreciation for nature, Kaya organizes informative sessions at primary schools in Watford, where he currently resides, imparting knowledge on the significance of plants and their vital role in preserving the ecosystem.

Distributing free seeds in cooperation with private companies and municipalities, Safa and his team aim to make students gain the habit of planting a seed every year of their lives.

With a target of engaging over 10,000 students across approximately 30 schools, the project aims to surpass 1 million newly planted trees.

Within the scope of the project, it is also aimed at raising a generation that is more aware of environmental problems and the importance of solving these problems.

The 16-year-old, appreciated for his environmentally friendly works and ongoing initiatives within the "Plant4Life" project in England, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about his success and revealed plans on further projects he plans on implementing.

"This award is given to young people who make a good impact on those around them by doing a project in the places they live in. I also go to primary schools in Watford, where I live, and give sustainability training to the students there. Handing them over seeds, we teach them how to plant a seed each year," he explained.

As the first young Green Mayor elected by Watford Municipality, a position he continues to hold, Kaya remains dedicated to representing the voices of young people and championing green initiatives.

The young environmentalist who has been living in England with his family for four years expressed his joy, stating he feels honored to receive the award.

"Receiving this award brings me great happiness. I may be the youngest person ever to receive such an accolade. I am truly grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey," he noted.

Kaya stated that he aims to expand the "Plant4Life" project from now on and said: "I want to expand it to all countries, around the world, to Türkiye and other countries. In the future, I would like to receive policy education and do projects that benefit the people in my society."