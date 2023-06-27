The world is at a critical juncture in dealing with climate change, biodiversity loss and increasing air pollution. Therefore, it is possible to observe a wide range of policies aimed at reducing emissions and adapting to the adverse effects of climate change in all economic sectors or the acceleration of research on innovative technologies. In this quest for solutions to global crises, the waste sector undoubtedly stands out as one of the sectors that require thoughtful consideration. In this context, understanding the zero waste policies that have increasingly gained recognition in the international public opinion and policy formulations, particularly with the efforts of Türkiye and their relationship with climate change, is crucial for all sectors in the fight against climate change in the coming period.

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change defines the concept of "zero waste" as a waste prevention approach that includes waste reduction, more efficient use of resources, the establishment of effective collection systems and the recycling of generated waste. This definition focuses on a holistic approach that considers the entire life cycle of our products. Improving waste management infrastructure through policies and investments is critical to reducing waste. However, in addition to that, it is necessary to address the underlying causes of unsustainable consumption and production habits that contribute to the increasing amount of waste and the associated negative impacts to eliminate them completely.

Indeed, recent studies by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reveal that most sustainable consumption and production policies tend to be achieved globally through regulations targeting end consumers, thereby having limited impact. At this point, an increase in zero waste practices can be observed in many policies, primarily focused on reducing emissions to minimize the problems the Earth is facing.

Unsustainable Foundations of the waste sector

The world generates over 2 billion tons of municipal solid waste each year, a waste type consisting of everyday items that are discarded by the public, and this number is expected to rise to 3.4 billion tons by 2050, with 45% of the waste being poorly managed, resulting in harmful chemicals and greenhouse gas emissions.

When it comes to plastic waste, global plastic production, which was 2 million tons in the 1950s, has exceeded 430 million metric tons annually, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and this rapid growth is expected to continue. Moreover, 90% of these plastics are produced using fossil fuels, and over two-thirds of the waste consists of short-lived products and single-use plastics that quickly become waste. Another issue highlighted by the OECD is that if the current trend continues, plastic production is projected to triple by 2060.

Furthermore, research estimates that 12 million tons of plastic are dumped in the oceans yearly. Despite these environmental concerns, only a small portion of the plastic waste produced to date has been successfully recycled, while the rest has been incinerated, disposed of in landfills or released into the environment.

In the context of waste, approximately 931 million tons of food are wasted each year. According to the Food Waste Index Report published by the UNEP in 2021, about 931 million tons of food waste were generated in 2019, with 61% originating from households, 26% from food services and around 13% from the retail sector.

Moreover, it is revealed that 17% of the total global food production is wasted, another significant factor to consider. The production of substantial amounts of unconsumed and potentially wasted food has significant environmental, social and economic impacts. Research estimates that the emissions associated with unconsumed food account for approximately 8% to 10% of the total global greenhouse gas emissions. In short, inadequate policies regarding proper waste management contribute to various environmental issues.

In this context, it is beneficial to highlight the relationship between zero waste and the circular economy to enhance the impact of policies employed in combating climate change and other problems.

The circular economy can be defined as an economic model that aims to keep materials and resources in use for as long as possible. It promotes the design of reusable, repairable and recyclable products, shifting from a linear take-make-dispose approach to a circular structure, thereby minimizing waste generation.

By integrating zero waste practices into the framework of the circular economy, it is possible to effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve resources, promote sustainable production and bring about nature-friendly changes in the behaviors of producers and consumers.

Zero waste is key for combatting climate change

Zero waste policies have positive implications for climate change in many different areas. It is evaluated that by preventing waste, problems such as the degradation of agricultural land caused by increased consumption can be avoided, and significant emission reductions can be achieved through this measure.

The UNEP has shared with the public that measures taken for plastic waste can reduce plastic waste by 30% by 2040 by promoting reuse options such as refillable bottle systems or deposit programs in countries. The organization emphasizes the importance of making recycling a more stable and profitable venture and states that removing fossil fuel subsidies can result in an additional 20% reduction. It also highlights that replacing plastic packaging and bags with compostable materials can reduce plastic pollution by 17%.

Another benefit of zero waste policies is achieved through reducing methane emissions. Methane can be defined as a highly potent greenhouse gas that has been responsible for approximately 30% of global warming since the preindustrial era. Most anthropogenic methane emissions come from three sectors: fossil fuels, waste and agriculture. In the waste sector, landfill sites and wastewater account for approximately 20% of emissions. Landfill sites are designed to lack oxygen once closed. In this case, food waste and biodegradable materials decompose without oxygen, resulting in methane 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. The U.N. considers the rapid reduction of methane emissions the fastest way to slow climate change. Therefore, reducing methane emissions through organized waste disposal systems is an important policy in the fight against climate change.

One of the greatest benefits of zero waste policies is the energy saved when using recycled materials to produce new products. Utilizing recyclable materials in the production processes of new products can require 30% to 90% less energy.

On the other hand, traditional waste management practices such as landfilling and incineration cause significant emissions due to their high energy intensity. In this context, when food waste is separated and processed instead of being sent to landfill sites, it becomes possible to produce compost for growing new food and to increase the carbon capture capacity of the soil to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. It can also provide energy recovery through the use of biogas. Furthermore, food systems today harbor significant inefficiencies. One is the substantial emissions caused during transportation before food products even reach consumers. It is evaluated that emissions can be reduced in this context by preventing food waste.

According to the UNEP, global waste emissions are predicted to be reduced by 84% annually through zero-waste strategies. If these policies are successfully implemented, it is estimated that the resulting scenario would have an impact equivalent to taking 300 million cars off the roads annually.

Türkiye takes the lead with zero-waste policies

Under the Zero Waste Project initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan in 2017, zero waste education has been provided to 19 million people to date, aiming to raise public awareness on the subject. During this period, plastic bag usage has been reduced by 62.5%, preventing 31,500 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, 164,000 buildings and campuses have transitioned to the Zero Waste Management System. Furthermore, 572 million cubic meters of water have been saved, and 180,000 tons of marine litter have been collected. The recycling rate, which was 1% in 2002, has increased to 27% in 2022, and the target is to raise this rate to 35% by 2023. Regarding the benefits to the Turkish economy, the "Zero Waste Movement" has generated an economic gain of TL 62.2 billion ($2.39 billion).

Due to Türkiye's success and experience in this field, which can serve as an example for policies addressing the crises faced by the world, the U.N. General Assembly accepted Türkiye's proposal on Dec. 14, 2022. It declared March 30 the "International Zero Waste Day" to be celebrated annually. International Zero Waste Day aims to promote sustainable production and consumption habits and increase awareness of how zero-waste projects accelerate the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Furthermore, it is worth emphasizing that after Türkiye became a party to the Paris Agreement, significant steps have been taken in the context of zero waste policies. In this regard, within the framework of Türkiye's bilateral relations with the European Union, which is one of Türkiye's most important trading partners, there is also a significant place for work related to zero waste within the context of the European Green Deal (EGD) to achieve compliance. Under the EGD Action Plan prepared by Türkiye, one of the nine main headings identified is "Green and Circular Economy," and it is planned to take steps, especially in the framework of wastewater and waste management.

In addition, under the heading of "Sustainable Agriculture," efforts aim to ensure the recycling of waste and byproducts in food and agricultural production. Türkiye's example steps in this field will continue.

As mentioned before, understanding the critical roles of zero waste and circular economy within the climate change framework makes it possible to create a world where waste is a thing of the past and build a sustainable and resilient future for future generations through decisive steps. In this context, it is in our hands to create an economic structure that preserves the climate, and biodiversity, prevents air pollution, and is environmentally friendly, especially in our steps toward the net-zero target by 2053.