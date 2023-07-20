In an endeavor to safeguard the ecological wonders beneath the surface, a group of divers recently embarked on a journey into the waters of the Gulf of Izmit situated in the northwestern region of Türkiye.

As part of conservation efforts led by Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality, a host of sea organisms were observed, including corals, sea anemones, sea stars, sea pens and mollusks.

Tahsin Ceylan, Anadolu’s underwater cinematographer, and his team Murat Kulakaç, Mehtap Akbaş Çiftçi and Mustafa Atay dove to the designated points on the coastline with the support of the Kocaeli Coast Guard Command.

The team, examining the ecosystem in the area, captured footage of corals, sea anemones, starfish, sea pens and mollusks.

Ceylan and the municipality administration continue their efforts to include the region, which is home to many species and has an undisturbed ecosystem, in the "Promotion and Protection Area."

"The Eskihisar coast is a protected area with a unique ecosystem where species are not harmed and there is minimal boat anchoring. There are healthy populations of corals, sea anemones, starfish, sea pens and mollusks. We want to include this area in the 'Promotion and Protection Area,'” Ceylan said.

Researchers dedicated their studies to famed Ottoman-era painter and archaeologist Osman Hamdi Bey, who is recognized as a pioneer in preserving underwater cultural heritage.