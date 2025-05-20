Türkiye's top religious official, Ali Erbaş, has called on Muslim youth worldwide to unite beyond language and color differences with the shared goal of serving humanity under the guidance of Islam.

Erbaş spoke Monday at a graduation ceremony in Istanbul. Opening the event with a Quran recitation, the head of Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) emphasized the importance of nurturing a generation that is well-educated, morally upright and deeply committed to their homeland while actively addressing global challenges.

“A nation’s survival depends on young people who are knowledgeable, virtuous and passionate about their country and who seek solutions to the world’s problems,” he said.

Erbaş stressed that Diyanet prioritizes supporting youth who think critically, research and understand global issues. “Our faith sees differences in language, color and geography as a richness. Although Muslims across the world speak different languages and come from diverse backgrounds, our concern, purpose, dreams and enthusiasm are the same: to serve humanity on the path of Islam,” he said.

Highlighting the shared responsibility of belonging to a faith that transcends tribes, nations and continents, Erbaş noted, “Every act of kindness worldwide comforts our hearts, and every injustice pains us regardless of tribal, national, or racial distinctions.” He recalled how their ancestors devoted centuries to spreading Islam’s message of justice and mercy across continents.

“Now, you are the travelers on this sacred path. You will guide humanity’s future with the light of Islam. Wherever you are, you will represent a civilization of knowledge, justice, compassion and goodness,” he added.

Erbaş also spoke about the changing global landscape, where cultural barriers between countries are fading and mobility is easier. Millions of people travel, and many newcomers from diverse cultures and languages arrive in Türkiye.

He encouraged the graduates, saying, “Visitors from China, Japan, Russia, Latin America, Germany, France and other countries will come to know Islam’s universal message of peace and well-being through you. You will study at universities aligned with your ideals and guide students, academics and businesspeople abroad. I sincerely believe God will help you succeed on this path.”

Erbaş described Diyanet’s global outreach through its overseas offices and religious representatives, emphasizing the importance of teams fluent in foreign languages, devoted to humanity and loyal to their country.

Addressing the students, Erbaş added, “A person’s worth is measured by their ideals. Include service to your nation and humanity among your own. Your responsibility is not just to learn foreign languages or work globally, but to do so with a strong consciousness and noble purpose.”

He urged graduates to view their professions as opportunities to serve society, to embody courtesy, morality and elegance in all actions, and always to choose goodness.