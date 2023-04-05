Around 130 bird species were observed in a period of three days at the Antalya Bird Watching Camp organized with participation from nearly 140 bird watchers from Türkiye and abroad on the Manavgat and Serik coasts of Antalya – featuring among the important bird migration routes in the world.

With the participation of bird watchers and scientists from many provinces of Türkiye, the camp was in session between March 31- April 2, as the migratory journey of birds from the Southern Hemisphere to the north intensifies with the arrival of spring.

Organized in cooperation with the 6th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation National Parks, and Antalya Bird Watching Society, the event gained an international dimension in its second year.

The event, attended by a number of bird watchers including Gökçe Coşkun, Tamer Yılmaz and Mustafa Erturhan, took place in regions dubbed as "bird paradise" in the Ulualan area of Manavgat district, Side's Titreyengöl, on the beaches of Denizkent and Boğazkent in the Serik district.

Stating that these beaches are among the prominent bird sanctuaries in the world, Gökçe Coşkun said, "The number of participants, which was 80 last year, increased to 140 this year with observers joining from many provinces of Türkiye, (as well as) from Germany, Russia and Austria."

Bird watchers, who attended the second Antalya Bird Watching Camp, in Antalya, southern Türkiye, April 5, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Noting that the most exciting event during the observation was the appearance of the rare bird species – the hooded wheatear, Coşkun said that the last recorded sighting of the bird was three years ago.

The event, which garnered the attention of all bird watchers who attended, provided experts with the opportunity to photograph various species including the Cyprus wheatear, the yellow-headed wagtail, the black-backed gull, the martial eagle, the little kestrel bird and many others from 130 known bird species.

Noting that bird watching and awareness of nature have increased in recent years thanks to social media, Coşkun also explained that many participants this year were beginners as they took up binoculars for the first time.

"The increasing interest among young people concerning this topic shows that love of nature and consciousness have risen," he maintained.

With an increasing interest in bird watching in Türkiye, Coşkun also noted that Antalya has an important potential in terms of ecotourism.

"It is seen that Antalya has a great potential to contribute to tourism with its natural riches in terms of ecotourism, beyond being a sea-sand-sun holiday center. A large number of observers are coming. If supporting infrastructure is put in place, ecotourism mobility can be boosted," Coşkun added.

Journey over Mediterranean

Noting that Antalya is the first resting point for birds migrating from Africa toward northern directions, Coşkun said that the migratory birds fly at least 500 kilometers (310.68 miles) over the sea after they leave Africa before they reach Antalya's coast. "A total of 320 bird species can be observed during migratory periods," he added.

"We had the chance to observe 130 of them in three days. This is a significant number, and serves as an indicator of mobility and migration density,'' Coşkun said. He also warned that birds require areas to settle down for resting after the long journey, pointing out that their habitats are shrinking owing to construction, rubble dumping and pollution.

Noting that many could encounter birds that are tired and exhausted during the migratory period, Coşkun said, "When you see such a bird in need, please do not intervene without information from experts."

"Nature Conservation and National Parks teams must be informed. Incorrect interventions can cause loss of life, so first aid to a bird in need is very important," he warned.