The first Prafrica Workshop, held by the African think tank, Platform, in Istanbul, discussed the scope of the challenges the continent is facing, from health to artificial intelligence, economics and politics.

Souandaou Athoumani Ali, a student from the Comoros attending Istanbul University and head of Platform, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the workshop aimed to exchange ideas on Africa's challenges.

Platform was established in 2019 and has been reviewing theses written in Türkiye to identify topics for discussion, Ali said.

The primary objective was to present new perspectives on Türkiye's African studies under the light of global scientific research, rooted in strategic and Afro-realist thinking, he explained.

The event featured presentations across two sessions, addressing diverse topics like politics, health care and artificial intelligence, he said, adding that discussions focused on solutions for African countries to combat issues such as infectious diseases and political instability.

Abdoul Fathi Sanogo, the Burkina Faso-born general coordinator of Platform, said it was founded last May and consists of African researchers.

Platform welcomes active participation from African researchers worldwide, not just those in Türkiye, and collaborates with non-African experts as well, Sanogo added.

Workshop presentations were notably delivered in Turkish, said Sanogo, adding that organizers chose Turkish as a common language to amplify the voices of Africans residing in Türkiye.

Platform expressed its commitment to fostering discussions where African visions are addressed and solutions proposed by Africans are explored. Its ultimate objective, as highlighted by the workshop, is to generate solutions that benefit Africa.

Bringing together African students studying in Türkiye, the workshop featured students' presentations in Turkish.