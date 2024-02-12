Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced on Monday that a total of 54,931 female students have been reached through the "Engineer Girls Project" in Türkiye, an initiative whose aim is to address the gender gap in engineering fields by providing support and encouragement to female students from high school to university levels, ultimately fostering their entry and success in engineering careers.

The project spans across 125 high schools and involves 931 students from universities.

Göktaş highlighted in a written statement that the project has been ongoing since 2016 under the leadership of the ministry, in collaboration with the private sector. She recalled that the first phase of the project was completed on Dec. 31, 2021, and the second phase covering the years 2022-2024 has been ongoing since January 2022.

Göktaş noted that the project has contributed to an increased interest among female students in engineering fields.

Pointing to the two distinct programs within the project, the minister mentioned that in the first phase, students from state universities specializing in fields such as construction, environment, industry, machinery, electrical/electronics and computer engineering benefited from the program. In the second phase, female students in the field of chemical engineering were included in the program.

"We encourage female students who aspire to become engineers to build their futures as pioneering engineers. As part of the project aimed at increasing women's participation in engineering, we have reached approximately 55,000 female students, parents and teachers in 125 high schools, as well as 931 students in universities," said Göktaş.

Göktaş further stated that students were provided with internship and employment opportunities, English language education, social engineering certification programs, mentorship and coaching support for final year students, along with scholarship opportunities. She highlighted that graduates of the program have been employed in various organizations within the sector through the consortium of project partner companies.

The "Engineer Girls Project" aims to address the gender gap in engineering fields by providing support and encouragement to female students from high school to university level, ultimately fostering their entry and success in engineering careers.