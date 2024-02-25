Construction of a student dormitory in Türkiye's southern province of Mersin, built by the country's Youth and Sports Ministry, has been completed, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Sunday.

The dormitory, set to serve with a 1,250-person capacity, spans 41,285 square meters (441.320 square feet) at Mersin University's Çiftlikköy Campus in the city's Yenişehir district, according to the statement from the Mersin governor's office.

According to the statement, Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan inspected the dormitory during a tour of the university and received information about the project from Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate Director Ökkeş Demir.

"We are in the dormitory building, which was completed within the scope of our Ministry of Youth and Sports investment programs and is currently being rapidly furnished. With the completion of this building, our student accommodation capacity in Mersin will reach 18,000," the governor said in a statement.

Furthermore, the governor expressed that they've taken the necessary measures to address the needs of the students during the current academic season, highlighting the cooperation with the ministry and provincial directorate for youth and sports.

"Our dormitories are equipped with rooms, common areas, study and conference halls and dining halls where our students can comfortably stay," Pehlivan said.

"These studies continue in Mersin province, as in all provinces of our country. In this sense, our 'Youth Sports Services' are reaching higher standards every day. It is our responsibility on behalf of our state to host our students who come to Mersin as guests in the best possible way," he concluded.