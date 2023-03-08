The province's governor stated that evacuations from 76 schools in Türkiye's southern province of Mersin, damaged after the earthquakes in nearby Hatay and Kahramanmaraş provinces, have now been completed as of Wednesday.

In the statement made on the website of the Governor's Office, it was noted that Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan paid a visit to the schools in question and received information from the District Director of National Education Mehmet Metin.

Pehlivan, whose views were included in the statement, stated that 76 schools across the city were evacuated due to the earthquake damage.

He also noted that the condition of the schools inspected by the Provincial Directorate of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change was analyzed using scientific techniques, adding that the schools found to be damaged were immediately evacuated. ''Students were transferred to other schools so that their education would not be interrupted,'' he said.

Noting that preparation work was initiated for the new schools to be built, the minister provided information on how the education process will continue in the city.

''Until new schools are built, the density will be eliminated in schools combined by building prefabricated schools and classrooms, and dual education in the form of morning and noon shifts," he explained.

Pehlivan said that the conditions of the schools and new investment requirements are being monitored by the Ministry of National Education (MEB). He also said that some 21,117 students arriving from quake-hit provinces are receiving education throughout the region.

Fee exemption for students from quake zone

On Wednesday, the head of the Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM), professor Bayram Ali Ersoy, also announced the start of applications to the Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS), which is set to be held on June 17-18.

Ersoy also stated the applications for the exam would be received March 8-23, while results are set to be announced on July 20.

Providing information and schedules on other exams, including civil servant exams (KPSS), it was also stated exam fees will be unchanged.

Pointing out to the students from quake-areas Ersoy said, "There will be no exam and application fee for all candidates who reside in 11 provinces declared as disaster areas due to the earthquake and who migrate to other provinces and districts after the earthquake."

On the other hand, according to the 2023 YKS guide published by ÖSYM, YKS will not be carried out in the provinces of Hatay, Adıyaman, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya. However, the statement noted that candidates could take the exam in their preferred city.