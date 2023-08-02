A monthlong make-up classes program for students in 11 provinces impacted by the pair of powerful earthquakes that struck Türkiye in February has commenced as of Aug. 1, offering training in different subjects in both primary and secondary education, the local media reported Wednesday.

Following the destruction caused across the southeastern region, alongside homes and residential complexes, many schools were either destroyed or severely damaged thus limiting access to education. However, gradually within the period of one to two months after the Feb. 6 disaster, many unimpacted schools resumed classes.

Moreover, many schools were also repaired in Hatay, which was one of the provinces mostly impacted by the tremors.

Thousands of students who wanted to make up for the lost lessons applied for the start of make-up classes offered across the region, as per the Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

Students in preschool, primary and secondary schools took their seats again. Reuniting with their friends and teachers, the students started the lesson with excitement.

In Hatay, make-up training courses were opened in 104 schools in 15 districts in the field of basic education.

Some 7,411 students are expected to compensate for the losses during the earthquake in these courses.

The director of Kuzeytepe Mehtap Mehmet Olgar Secondary School, Murat Şirin, stated that they started their make-up education at their school with 220 students in six classes and emphasized that the students took courses in Turkish, mathematics, science and English.

The training sessions are given in the fields of basic education and secondary education. In secondary education, the make-up program is organized into 301 courses and 50 high schools. In the courses registered by 943 students, students will receive 30 hours of lectures.

Make-up training, which is not compulsory to attend, will end by Sept. 1.