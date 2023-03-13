More than 1.3 million students in Türkiye's quake-ravaged provinces of Gaziantep, Adana and Osmaniye returned to their classrooms on Monday.

As many as 662,500 students in Gaziantep, 497,850 in Adana and 137,760 in Osmaniye resumed lessons after renovation and repair works in their school buildings, damaged in the Feb. 6 earthquakes that tore through the southern region of the country, killing more than 48,000 people.

Students entered the classrooms after a moment of silence and sang the Turkish national anthem.

Education in schools restarted after clearance by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

Meanwhile, preparations to resume classes on March 27 in Adıyaman, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş and Hatay provinces continue.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the powerful earthquakes that rocked 11 Turkish provinces last month, with over 200,000 students in preschool, primary, secondary and high school being transferred as of March 2 to other provinces to continue their education, Education Minister Mahmut Özer noted.

Many schools and dormitories in the quake-hit region are also accommodating survivors of last month's earthquakes.