The Ministry of National Education has launched an innovative project that will allow students to develop their own animation films using artificial intelligence as part of the celebrations for the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The “Digital Content Development with Artificial Intelligence Project” is being implemented under the coordination of the ministry’s Directorate General for Religious Education, in collaboration with the Ilim Yayma Society and the Ilim Yayma Foundation.

The initiative seeks to move students beyond passive consumption of digital content and empower them to become active creators using AI-supported tools. Middle and high school students from all school types across Türkiye are eligible to participate, with approximately 10,000 students expected to join.

The project is organized into four main phases: education, production, competition and awards.

Students can apply individually, and the educational program is designed to accommodate participants with no prior technical knowledge. Training modules start at a fundamental level and guide students through the basics of digital content creation and AI-assisted production.

The curriculum covers a broad range of skills, including prompt writing, visual design, poster and infographic creation, music and video clip production, scriptwriting, and the development of comic and animation films.

By engaging in the training, students are expected to strengthen their analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, research skills and interdisciplinary understanding. In addition, the project aims to cultivate responsible and effective use of digital tools, enhancing students’ digital literacy in line with the pedagogical framework of the Türkiye Century Maarif Model.

The project places a particular focus on linking technology with meaningful content creation. Students from grades five to 12 will work with carefully selected texts from the “Life of Our Prophet” textbooks prepared by the Directorate General for Religious Education.

This approach ensures that participants not only learn to use AI tools but also engage deeply with the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, reflecting critically and creatively in their content production.

Each participant will have a volunteer teacher from their own school acting as a mentor. Students who successfully complete the training modules and achieve at least 80% success will be eligible to submit their projects for the competition phase.

The animation film and music/video clip competition provides an important platform for students to showcase their original works, highlighting both their creative skills and their understanding of the subject matter.

The project’s timeline is structured to allow adequate preparation and submission. Training sessions will begin on April 1 and continue until May 1, with project submissions accepted through May 10. The awards ceremony is scheduled for June 11. Winners in each category, first, second and third place, will receive an Umrah trip as a prize.

According to the Education Ministry, the project emphasizes that AI, when used correctly, can significantly enhance creativity, deepen thinking processes and make learning more meaningful. The initiative encourages students to see technology not merely as a technical tool but as a means to generate cultural, educational and creative value.