One of Türkiye’s oldest and most influential educational and cultural institutions, the Ilim Yayma Cemiyeti (Society for the Dissemination of Knowledge) celebrated its 75th anniversary at a press meeting in Istanbul on Thursday, highlighting its historical legacy, nationwide impact and vision for the future. The program highlighted the society’s accomplishments over decades and announced a series of events and publications planned for the anniversary year.

Chairperson Yusuf Tülün highlighted the society’s current scope and programs, noting that it operates 186 branches, 158 dormitories and 112 educational centers across Türkiye. “Today, we strive to serve thousands of young people, building strong social networks and emotional bonds with students from Anatolia,” Tülün said.

The society runs extensive educational initiatives, including the Marifet School Program for middle and high school students, career guidance programs for university students in education, law, medicine and psychology and specialized Islamic studies and social sciences projects at historic education centers such as Fatih Sahn-ı Seman Education and Research Center and Valide-i Atik Education Center. Tülün emphasized that the society’s programs are designed to develop students capable of understanding the modern world while remaining grounded in their own heritage.

Through alumni, the Society for the Dissemination of Knowledge has extended its impact internationally, establishing programs and partnerships in countries including Argentina and Macedonia, with ongoing preparations for African and Asian countries. “We aim to raise scientists and pioneers capable of understanding the world and connected to their own resources,” Tülün said.

Bilal Erdoğan, chair of the Ilim Yayma Foundation Board of Trustees, underscored the founders’ pivotal role in shaping Türkiye’s educational landscape. “The people who founded the society, with our identity and culture at the heart of the issue of our existence, played a role in saving this nation from the brink,” he said. He added that the society’s work helped Türkiye become capable of making independent decisions both regionally and globally.

The society’s founding generation included figures such as lawyer Seniyüddin Başak, who protected Türkiye’s foundation assets at the Lausanne Conference; Gen. Ömer Cemal Karabekir, who delivered critical arms from Istanbul’s Maçka Armory to Anatolia to support the Kuva-yi Milliye; Hasan Hikmet Demirbağ, a writer alongside Mehmet Akif Ersoy in Sebilürreşad Magazine; and veteran Col. Vehbi Bilimer, decorated for his service in Çanakkale, Kut’ül Amare and the War of Independence. Other founders included retired Judge Abdulkavi Beşer, philanthropist Hacı Nazif Çelebi and numerous other dedicated volunteers.

“The step taken that day has transformed into an educational mobilization that touches millions of young lives today,” Tülün said, noting the society’s continued mission to integrate knowledge, ethics and service.

Attendees gather at the 75th-anniversary press meeting of Ilim Yayma Cemiyeti, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 16, 2025. (IHA Photo)

To commemorate its 75th anniversary, the society plans a series of programs and publications throughout the year. These include exhibitions, documentary screenings, commemorative programs, youth and alumni gatherings, international scholarly meetings and the release of the book and documentary "From Memory to Heritage 75th Anniversary Memoir." Volunteer-driven social responsibility projects will be conducted across branches and dormitories to reflect the society’s longstanding tradition of service.

General Secretary Abdullah Yasir Şahin highlighted the anniversary initiatives, noting that these activities aim to connect past achievements with future goals and provide students with educational and cultural opportunities nationwide and abroad.

Since its founding, the Society for the Dissemination of Knowledge has prioritized youth education and welfare. Just six days after its establishment, it spearheaded the opening of Türkiye’s first Imam Hatip School on Oct. 17, 1951. Over the following decades, it helped establish more than 100 Imam Hatip high schools and provided dormitories, meals and scholarships for students. The society also created the Ilim Yayma Foundation in 1973 to support graduate and doctoral-level studies and founded Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, which continues to provide higher education in Türkiye.

Tülün highlighted historical programs such as sending top graduates from the Higher Islamic Institute abroad for doctoral studies in London, Paris and Bonn in 1965, illustrating the society’s longstanding commitment to international scholarship.

Beyond education, the society has supported various social initiatives, including assistance to institutions and organizations between 1968 and 1977, ranging from science high school alumni associations to girls’ high schools and teacher unions. The society has also been active in disaster response, including earthquake and flood relief, demonstrating its longstanding volunteer-driven ethos.

Looking ahead, Tülün said the society will continue leveraging digital tools to expand access to education and offer international programs to reach students in Türkiye’s more expansive cultural geography. “The pioneering generation that set out 75 years ago knew that the way to revive a nation passes through knowledge. Today, with the same belief, we say the future will rise in the hands of virtue enriched by knowledge,” he said.

Bilal Erdoğan reiterated the society’s contribution to Türkiye’s identity and the ongoing role of volunteers. “I hope those who maintain this legacy and serve today will also contribute as essential building blocks to the ‘Türkiye Century’ story of the 21st century,” he said.

Tülün concluded, thanking all volunteers, educators, administrators, donors and students. “Every stone and every brick of this institution is the product of a prayer, an effort and dedication. We are an institution respectful of its past and hopeful for its future. On our 75th anniversary, we are ready to move forward with more determined steps, drawing strength from our history.”