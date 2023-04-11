Gazi University's Turkish Language Learning Research and Application Center (TÖMER) launched the "Friendly Heart Language (DEGDI)" project on Monday, in an aim to provide interpreting training for international students attending Turkish preparatory courses, with a focus on rapid response in emergency, search and rescue operations.

Professor Nezir Temur, director of the TÖMER, stated that the main goal of the project is to enable individuals who are learning Turkish at the center to communicate and mediate between rescue teams and citizens who will be rescued in possible disaster situations, by translating from many foreign languages, especially in their mother tongue.

After the planned agreement between the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and TÖMER is signed, international students will receive training on disaster management, search and rescue, and emergency response.

The students have shown great interest in the project, as it will lead to versatile development in line with the outputs of this benevolent and help-based project.

The project is expected to grow with the participation of the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) and the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.

Temur maintained that the project would continue to expand with international cooperation after completing its national processes.