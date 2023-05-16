A bilateral cultural and scientific protocol was signed Monday between Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University (NEVÜ) and Pakistan's Wah University.

The cooperation offers student exchange programs, teaching and research activities for the staff of both universities.

This joint venture is of great importance to the students of both countries, said professor Semih Aktekin rector of NEVÜ, adding, "Students from 45 different universities receive education at NEVU and they have signed several collaborations among international universities."

He also appreciated the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) for significant support to international students studying in Turkish higher education institutions.

"In joint academic and scientific studies, especially the exchange of lecturers and students within the scope of the cooperation, we will conduct seminars, symposiums, congresses and similar activities," said Aktekin.

The signing ceremony was held at the NEVÜ Rectorate and attended by Aktekin, professor Jameel-Un Nabi Rector Pakistan's University of Wah, professor Mutluhan Akın Vice Rector NEVÜ and associate lecturer Yasin Polat Acıgöl at Vocational School of Technical Sciences NEVÜ.