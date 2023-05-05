On Friday, the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) unveiled a new initiative aimed at encouraging Turkish and international researchers to pursue public and private sector employment opportunities within the country. The goal of this incentive is to enhance contributions to design and innovation, consequently benefiting the growth and development of the nation.

YÖK President Erol Özvar stated that with the initiative, universities opened their doors to renowned researchers from around the world and Türkiye.

Stating that the arrangement will make a significant contribution to the internationalization studies of higher education, Özvar said, "Turkish or foreign academicians and researchers working in internationally recognized foreign higher education institutions will be encouraged and supported to work at universities in our country."

The program aims to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and expertise from distinguished researchers and qualified professionals in both the private and public sectors to universities in Türkiye. By bringing in outside perspectives, students can gain valuable insight into the private sector, and university-industry collaboration can be strengthened.

In accordance with this, a document outlining the details and eligibility criteria of qualified researchers was released by YÖK. On a similar note, qualified Turkish or foreign researchers working in research institutions, having at least a doctorate degree, owners of patents or design, and those with publications in international scientific journals in the fields of science, engineering and health will be able to take part-time positions at universities.

Based on YÖK requirements, foreign researchers from universities featured in the top 500 in the world rankings of at least one of the ranking institutions, namely Times Higher Education (THE), QS World University Rankings, Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) and CWTS Leiden Ranking, are also eligible.

At the same time, those working part-time at universities will be able to take part in scientific research projects as researchers and executives, in innovation or design studies in R&D. They will also be allowed to deliver lectures in undergraduate or postgraduate courses and provide consultancy services.

The researchers are to be assigned to universities for at least one day a week, not exceeding a period of one year, according to regulations. Özvar, elaborating on the details of the initiative, emphasized that entrepreneurial and innovative ideas and projects will flourish thanks to the process, highlighting that knowledge in the universities and in the public sector will be transformed into social and economic added value in relevant fields.

"With the initiative, the lack of university-industry, industry and public-university initiatives will be eliminated and bilateral cooperation will be established," he said.

"University students will benefit from the transfer of industry experience and perspectives through this initiative. In addition, the program will expose graduate students to a private sector perspective through the researchers with industry experience, which will facilitate their employment after graduation," Özvar concluded.