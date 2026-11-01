Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education (MEB) plans to assess middle and high school students’ learning outcomes and skill levels through a school-based monitoring system featuring multiple-choice and open-ended questions in Turkish, mathematics and science.

The initiative, outlined in the 2027 Presidential Annual Program, will be implemented under the Türkiye Century Education Model as part of efforts to establish a competency-based assessment system that tracks students’ development and learning progress.

The ministry will actively use information and communication technologies in assessment and evaluation processes, while artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to score students’ responses to open-ended questions.

Assessment tools will also be developed to measure proficiency in four fundamental language skills such as reading, writing, listening and speaking, with the aim of promoting the correct and effective use of Turkish.

The ministry will also introduce technological innovations in the evaluation of central examinations and assess middle school students’ digital skills acquired through information technologies and software courses.

As part of efforts to modernize student assessment, the Monitoring and Assessment of Academic Skills (ABIDE) study will be conducted electronically under the name e-ABIDE.

The study, carried out in two-year cycles, measures fourth-, eighth- and 10th-grade students’ ability to apply the knowledge and skills they acquire during their education to everyday life, as well as their cognitive competencies.

According to the annual program, the ministry will also develop an assessment system that focuses on individual development and incorporates long-term learning processes across all levels of education.

Expanding digital learning platforms

The ministry plans to strengthen digital education platforms and expand access to learning resources, particularly during emergencies that disrupt classroom education.

Content for 11th- and 12th-grade students will be prepared and uploaded to the MEBI Individual Learning Platform. Learning analytics tools and AI-powered assistant will also be developed and integrated into digital education platforms.

Electronic content for ninth- and 10th-grade students will be integrated into MEBI under the Türkiye Century Education Model.

The ministry will continue producing teaching materials, educational videos, simulations and enriched books to diversify content available through the Education Information Network (EBA).

These measures aim to improve distance education infrastructure, strengthen individualized learning and help compensate for learning losses caused by interruptions to education during emergencies.

Digital content for foreign language teaching will also be made available through an online platform.

The annual program also outlines plans to improve teacher training and professional development, covering all stages of the profession, from pre-service education and entry into teaching to career advancement.

Training programs will be organized to improve the professional competencies of primary school teachers, while materials featuring process-oriented and game-based activities will be prepared to support classroom assessment.

The ministry will develop a collaborative professional development model incorporating school-based training, professional development communities and teacher-manager mobility programs.

General teacher competency standards and career advancement training programs for specialist teachers and head teachers will be updated to reflect changing educational needs and international developments.

School leadership will also be established as a professional career. An institutional structure will be created to train prospective school administrators, and management certification programs will be introduced.