As part of the recently announced "12th Development Plan," a school-based performance evaluation system in Türkiye is set to be introduced, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Sunday.

Its primary objective is to assess the possible underlying causes of limited progress in schools that have shown low levels of development. In response to the findings, appropriate measures will be implemented.

The new development plan, covering the period 2024-2028 and submitted to Parliament after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's approval, includes topics such as preschool education, school development and technological infrastructure in schools.

Within this framework, according to AA, equal opportunities are set to be provided for children to access high-quality, universal and free education. The physical and human infrastructure necessary to increase access to preschool education is set to be established.

To facilitate access to quality preschool education, different models would be developed, taking into account economic and social development levels for priority regions and families.

The achievement gap among students and the disparity in the quality of schools aims to be reduced while qualified and inclusive educational services will be provided in all schools.

To achieve this, the quality of human resources is planned to be improved, and educational activities aimed at increasing the contributions of families, an important part of the education process, are to be broadened.

A school-based performance evaluation system will be implemented to analyze the reasons for the low development of schools showing low levels of progress, and necessary measures will be taken.

An effective monitoring and evaluation system will be established for remedial and supportive training programs, and these programs will be restructured to consider student needs.

Additionally, an e-student file will be created to track the academic and social activities of each student and to monitor the learning process across different stages. Referrals of students to support programs will be made more effective, considering the emotional and social development areas of students, and support programs will be implemented at an early age as well.

Measurement, evaluation system

A measurement and evaluation system based on individual development and includes long-term learning processes is also set to be established.

The measurement and evaluation system will be competency-based and structured at all levels of education. Information and communication technologies will be actively used in measurement and evaluation. Legislative infrastructure will be established for national monitoring studies.

The focus will be on making the education system more resilient and flexible against extraordinary situations. Individualized learning systems are set to be made more effective, and remote education infrastructure is to be advanced.

Furthermore, the emphasis will be placed on ensuring the correct use of technology in education, enhancing technology literacy and reducing inequalities resulting from the use of technology.