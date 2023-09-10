After a three-month summer break, schools across Türkiye are gearing up to reopen on Monday. This academic year comes with significant changes, including reintroducing grade retention in high schools and the commencement of education in earthquake-affected regions in the southeast.

The first bell for the 2023-2024 academic year lessons, after the necessary preparations were taken regarding student safety and the orientation week has been completed, will ring on Monday in primary and secondary education institutions affiliated with the Ministry of National Education (MEB).

Approximately 20 million students and 1.2 million teachers in institutions affiliated with MEB are welcoming the new school year.

According to the education ministry’s previously announced calendar for the new academic year, the first break of the academic year will take place between Nov. 13 and 17.

Meanwhile, Turkish students will receive their first term report cards on Jan. 19. while after the two-week semester break, schools will reopen on Feb. 5.

In a message preceding the school reopening, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin urged parents, teachers and students to share the responsibility for children’s education, emphasizing that it’s essential for their future and the nation’s well-being.

“Let’s collectively shoulder this responsibility and support our own children and all the children around us. Let’s accept the 2023-2024 academic year as a period of social mobilization in education,” he said.

Emphasizing that all beginnings are precious moments that lead to the emergence of new hopes, dreams and new goals and that they share this excitement, Tekin continued by saying, “It is only through a qualified education that individuals adapt to the society they live in, gain personality, and become a good person and citizen. Every positive development in education and training is of vital importance for a nation’s continuity of existence, development, strengthening, and reaching a prosperous future.”

“As the Ministry of National Education, we are determined to continue our work uninterruptedly with the awareness of this strong impact on the future. With the strong leadership of our president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his belief in our beloved nation and his support for education, we will work together with determination and perseverance in the new academic year to achieve our ‘Century of Türkiye' goals,” Tekin maintained.

In his messages to teachers, parents, and students, Tekin recognized teachers as the driving force behind shaping the future through education. The ministry pledged unwavering support for teachers in their mission.

Last week, the ministry announced the implementation of the integration week, oriented at first graders. It saw schools nationwide hosting ceremonies where students, parents and families united in shared excitement ahead of a new phase in their little ones’ lives.

In addition, newly introduced regulations presented by the ministry regarding exams stipulate that all exams for courses taught by multiple teachers in schools should be conducted in a common written format, with open-ended and short-answer questions being used.

Jointly written exams will be held in schools across the country, provinces, and districts, according to regulation, while the Ministry will announce which classes and courses will have common exams at the beginning of the academic year. The fourth graders from this year will be exempted from written exams and will instead receive development cards, it was noted.

Education in quake-impacted areas

Earlier last month, in a briefing, Minister Tekin addressed his ministry’s efforts in the earthquake-affected region and announced the smooth resumption of education in all 11 quake-hit provinces will take place this year, highlighting that approximately 45,000 classrooms have been repaired so far.

He also touched upon organized optional makeup programs in the summer months to compensate for the academic losses of students in the earthquake-hit region, noting they had witnessed intense participation in these programs.

Meanwhile, while the authorities continue to present their efforts in healing the wounds of earthquake survivors in the southeast through initiatives such as the "On-Site Transformation Project" and building new housing units, it was reported that the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has completed the installation of 6,343 containers for teachers who will work in Hatay.

In the statement made on AFAD’s social media account, it was stated that they continue to work with all institutions to return life to normal in Hatay, the city of civilizations and one of the cities that witnessed widespread demolition and damage in early February earthquakes.

“We have completed the installation of 6,343 containers for our teachers who will work in Hatay; we have started to host our valuable teachers in our container cities. We stand by our citizens of Hatay with all our institutions and means to erase the traces of the disaster. All together, hand in hand, heart to heart,” AFAD’s statement read.

Of the 45,000 new teachers who joined the education family this year, some 21,560 will be deployed in the earthquake-affected region, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).