The National Arctic Scientific Expedition team arrived in the Norwegian city of Tromso, marking the commencement of their third annual expedition to the North Pole. Departing from Istanbul, the team plans to conduct scientific research in the Barents Sea of the Arctic Ocean for a month, using the Norwegian-flagged research vessel, Polar Xplorer, a 62-meter-long (203-foot-long) ship.

Under the auspices of the Presidency and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and coordinated by TÜBİTAK MAM Polar Research Institute, the team of scientists will focus on various fields, including weather and atmosphere, physical sciences, life sciences and social sciences.

Upon their arrival at the Tromso Imes dock, the team received comprehensive onboard training, familiarizing themselves with the ship and its facilities. They were provided with theoretical and practical orientation, including safety procedures and emergency protocols.

Professor Burcu Özsoy, the coordinator of the 3rd National Arctic Scientific Expedition, expressed the team's readiness to commence their expedition from 71 degrees north latitude after their arrival in Tromso. She stated: "Considering the low sea ice conditions, we are planning to reach as far as 82 degrees north latitude. The extent of the sea ice will become more evident as we progress further into the expedition."

Özsoy highlighted that the team would conduct sampling at 24 different stations along their predetermined route in the Arctic Ocean. She explained, "Our international researchers, particularly in the fields of marine sciences and life sciences, will focus on studying the Arctic Ocean's ecosystem, fish, and sea creatures adapted to this unique environment. They will also examine how climate change affects the phytoplankton system."

Additionally, researchers from Norway will concentrate on investigating the opening of new trade routes in the Arctic region, specifically analyzing the melting of sea ice and identifying the periods and locations in which these routes become accessible.

On the topic of continuous daylight hours during the Arctic Scientific Expedition, Özsoy stated, "In July, at 71 degrees north latitude, we have nearly 24 hours of daylight. This presents an exceptional opportunity for our team to conduct efficient sampling studies throughout the month."

As the National Arctic Scientific Expedition sets sail, the team anticipates making significant scientific discoveries and contributing to our understanding of this pristine region. Their efforts will enhance knowledge about the Arctic's environment, its impact on global climate and the potential for new trade routes.