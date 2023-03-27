The Council of Higher Education (YÖK) is starting a new program to encourage doctoral students and researchers to conduct research at international standards at the world’s eminent universities by providing financial support to the recipients.

According to the statement made by the YÖK board on Monday, the council is starting with implementing the "International Researcher Project" program to enable doctoral students and researchers to conduct research at international standards.

YÖK will encourage research at universities ranked in the top 700 worldwide in the last three years. Additionally, YÖK will offer financial aid for international Ph.D. studies to research assistants or faculty members who have completed their doctoral studies in Turkish higher education institutions.

It was noted that 100 positions had been allocated as part of the program – for those interested in pursuing their postdoctoral studies overseas – with physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics identified as the priority areas for research.

Those who are part of the project, such as research assistants and doctoral faculty members, will be sent abroad for a maximum of nine months for their postdoctoral work. As part of the project, YÖK will provide monthly financial assistance of TL 20,000 (around $1,050) to those selected to go abroad and an additional transportation allowance of TL 10,000.

Eligibility for the YÖK program includes being a citizen of the Republic of Türkiye, currently employed as a research assistant or a lecturer who has completed their doctoral degree at a state higher education institution and has obtained their doctoral degree within the past three years from the date of application.

The applicant is also requested to provide a language proficiency test result that demonstrates a minimum score of 80 in an internationally recognized language examination that is accepted as equivalent to the language of study and to obtain an invitation letter for a maximum of nine months from one of the top 700 universities in the world university rankings made by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP), Times Higher Education (THE), Academic Ranking of World Universities (Shanghai) or World University Rankings (QS).

Details about the application dates and the application process will be announced later by YÖK.