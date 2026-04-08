The Center for Gulf Studies and Global Policy (GSGP), the first institution in Türkiye dedicated to the Gulf region, was established at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The launch event started with a panel organized by the GSGP, titled “War in the Gulf: The Crisis of Regional Order,” held at the Ibn Haldun University Başakşehir campus. The discussion focused on the ongoing impacts of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict in the Gulf region and its implications for regional stability.

According to the center, it aims to serve as a leading institutional and academic hub for research on Gulf countries and to support Türkiye-Gulf cooperation by examining their history, contemporary developments and engagement in international politics.

The GSGP will focus on political systems, security, the economy, energy, technology, social change and environmental risks in the region, center officials said.

It will organize panels, seminars, workshops and international conferences to inform the public and contribute to policy-relevant knowledge on regional relations, the center added.

The team consists of experts and academics analyzing the Gulf from multiple disciplines, including history, sociology, security and international relations.

Center representatives noted that it maintains active engagement with Gulf specialists across Turkish institutions and collaborates with experts globally.

The initiative builds on an intellectual effort that began at various research institutions in 2016 and has now been formalized into an independent institution, the center said.