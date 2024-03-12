The Central Union of Fisheries Cooperatives has ramped up its efforts to curb the rapid proliferation of toxic pufferfish, which have long been a threat to the Turkish coastal ecosystem, wreaking havoc on local fish stocks and fishing livelihoods.

Ramazan Özkaya, chairperson of the Central Union of Fisheries Cooperatives, announced a significant increase in support for hunting poisonous pufferfish, with a 100% increase in support for toxic species and a 400% increase for other pufferfish species. Özkaya emphasized that this increase in support will effectively reduce the growth rate of the pufferfish population.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Özkaya said, "Puffers first entered the Mediterranean Sea from the Red Sea through the Suez Canal in the early 2000s."

He attributed their rapid proliferation along the Turkish coast to the impact of climate change, noting that these species have also been sighted in the Marmara Sea.

Özkaya highlighted various studies and supports undertaken in Türkiye to curb the puffer population growth, including the Presidential Decree on Supporting Pufferfish Fishing, which was enacted after being published in the Official Gazette.

Under this decree, fishermen are supported per tail for each pufferfish caught. Özkaya stated, "The support amount per tail for spotted pufferfish has been increased from TL 12.5 to 25. Our fishermen can catch pufferfish specifically to receive this support." He also mentioned that the decision covers the support for pufferfish fishing to be implemented in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Özkaya stated that the puffer also damages the fishing equipment of fishermen and said that the fishing equipment can also be included in the scope of support.

Özkaya highlighted the issue of puffer fish being caught by fishermen, who often discard the body after removing the tail. This practice can harm other wildlife, such as birds and dogs if they consume the discarded body.

Özkaya suggested providing support for the proper disposal of puffer fish bodies and increasing their use in the leather industry as potential solutions.

Additionally, Özkaya mentioned the presence of other invasive species that threaten marine populations. He noted that as the impact of climate change grows, marine life continues to change, emphasizing the dynamic nature of marine ecosystems in response to environmental shifts.