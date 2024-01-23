The poisonous puffer fish, known for its lethal impact on humans and other marine life, has altered its migration route due to rising sea temperatures, moving from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and the Marmara Sea.

Erdoğan Kartal, president of the Istanbul Fisheries Cooperatives Association, highlighted the impact of climate change on marine life, emphasizing the invasive nature of the puffer fish.

Attributing the species' migration to the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas to global warming, Kartal expressed concern over the potential spread to the Marmara and Black Seas. He emphasized the adaptability of the puffer fish to new environments, describing it as an invasive species threatening local fish populations.

Global warming alters various fish species' migration patterns and reproductive qualities, leading to potential risks for marine ecosystems. Kartal warned that the rapid reproduction and toxicity of the puffer fish could have detrimental effects on local fish populations and disrupt the livelihoods of fishermen in the affected regions.

In response to the ecological threat posed by puffer fish, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has initiated a program purchasing the tails of these hazardous marine creatures. Stating the severity of the situation, the ministry pays TL 12.5 ($0.41) for larger puffer fish tails, with approximately 15,000 tails collected in 2023 alone. The poisonous nature of puffer fish and their rapid reproduction have led the ministry to take preventive measures against their proliferation.

Noting the dangers associated with consuming puffer fish, Kartal emphasized the presence of poison within the fish that can cause paralysis or even fatalities in humans. He urged the public to refrain from consuming this species, advising professional handling if encountered. Kartal further warned against swimming near these fish, as their poison could harm individuals with open wounds.

Looking ahead, Kartal addressed challenges faced by the fishing industry in the new year. Expressing concerns about the dwindling size of anchovies and horse mackerel, he remarked that the fishing season did not fare well in 2023. Despite expectations, bonito, bluefish and mackerel yields were reported to be lower than desired, contributing to elevated fish prices. Kartal highlighted 2023 as one of the industry's challenging years, emphasizing the need for sustainable fishing practices to address these ongoing issues.

Expressing concerns about the impact of weather conditions on fishing, Kartal emphasized the changing climate, with winters becoming warmer and negatively affecting both land agriculture and sea fishing. Highlighting a decline in fish reproduction rates and growth due to rising temperatures, Kartal indicated the need for radical decisions to address the sector's challenges.

Anticipating a scarcity of fish, particularly anchovies and bluefish, Kartal suggested that residents of Istanbul may need to shift to consuming more chicken. He underscored the shared responsibility of the state, fishermen and citizens to ensure the sustainability of the fishing industry, emphasizing the importance of allowing every fish to spawn at least once.

To promote sustainable fishing, Kartal called for measures against pollution and overfishing. He urged fishermen to adhere to size regulations and avoid illegal and poaching activities. Kartal also directed a message to consumers, advising against purchasing undersized fish to protect the fishing industry.

Professor Cengiz Deval from Akdeniz University Faculty of Fisheries added valuable insights, noting the presence of nearly 200 puffer fish species, some residing in freshwater and others in saltwater. While acknowledging the existence of non-poisonous puffer fish, Deval emphasized the significant danger posed by poisonous species, of which there are eight in Turkish waters. The ministry has banned catching and landing puffer fish due to their toxicity, with Deval stressing the need for caution in handling these potentially lethal species.

Deval highlighted the proliferation of puffer fish in Turkish waters, attributed to the gradual warming of the seas. Originating from the Suez Canal, these fish initially appeared in Hatay and Mersin, gradually spreading to Antalya and the Aegean Sea, and are now moving toward the Marmara and Black Sea.

Deval emphasized the detrimental impact of overfishing on other species, leaving the toxic puffer fish to dominate the environment. With their sharp teeth and prolific reproduction – an estimated 1 million eggs laid by a 1-kilogram (2.21-pound) adult – these poisonous fish pose a significant threat.

Consumption of puffer fish can result in immediate symptoms such as dry tongue, shortness of breath, and nausea, with potentially fatal consequences if left untreated. Deval warned sternly against eating these poisonous fish, stressing the urgent need for public awareness and caution to prevent severe health risks.