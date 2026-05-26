Animal skins collected from sacrificial animals during Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, provide a significant economic contribution to Türkiye's leather and fur industry, supporting high-value-added manufacturing and reducing the need for imported raw materials, according to industry representatives.

Mehmet Musa Evin, a member of the Leather, Fur and Saddlery Committee of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), said the holiday period is eagerly anticipated by leather producers because it increases the availability of domestic raw materials.

"Imports of raw leather into Türkiye decline during Eid al-Adha. This is a major gain for the leather industry," Evin said. "Leather producers look forward to the holiday because the supply of raw skins increases and access to raw materials becomes easier."

The skins collected during the holiday are processed into a wide range of export-oriented products, including shoes, handbags, belts, saddlery goods, leather garments and fur products.

Sector representatives note that the amount of raw material entering the economy could be increased through proper collection and preservation methods.

According to Evin, sacrificial animal skins generate between $700 million and $800 million in economic value for the leather sector as raw material.

After being processed in tanneries, they are transformed into finished products with a market value equivalent to around $800 million. Additional value is also generated through gelatin production.

Evin said sacrificial animal skins serve as a key source of raw materials for tanneries as well as the leather, fur, apparel, saddlery and footwear industries. However, he warned that many skins are not fully utilized because of improper handling.

"Unfortunately, sacrificial animal skins are not fully incorporated into the economy," he said. "Some are collected late, are not processed by qualified people or are not salted properly. As a result, they fail to meet the desired quality standards."

He noted that skins from animals slaughtered in Istanbul are mainly processed in Tuzla and Çorlu. Because of collection and tender procedures, the materials do not reach tanneries immediately after the holiday, leading many facilities to increase their production capacity several months later.

Evin also stressed the importance of preserving raw skins in cold storage facilities, particularly because Eid al-Adha falls during the summer season.

"If raw skins are not stored properly, they deteriorate and suffer damage," he said. "Ensuring that these materials are fully utilized would make a major contribution to the Turkish leather industry."

The sector currently generates approximately $2.5 billion in exports and remains one of Türkiye's industries that produces a current account surplus.

Evin said it is also among the country's highest value-added sectors in terms of export value per kilogram.

He added that Türkiye remains one of the leading countries in the global leather and fur industry and that properly utilizing animal skins from livestock slaughtered for meat contributes to sustainability by preventing waste while supporting the production of durable natural products.