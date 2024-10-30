A historic building from the late 19th century, originally constructed as the governor’s residence in the eastern Turkish city of Elazığ, has been restored and opened as the Elazığ City Museum.

The museum, which opened on Tuesday, displays miniature models and various exhibits related to Elazığ’s cultural heritage, along with themes dedicated to Ottoman and Turkish Republican-era city history and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding leader of the Turkish republic.

In remarks during the opening ceremony, Elazığ’s Governor Numan Hatipoğlu highlighted the essential role of cities as pillars of civilization, noting Elazığ's rich cultural potential.

Hatipoğlu emphasized the museum’s significance as a "living museum" that connects past and future generations. “This museum is not just for nostalgia but is crucial for reminding future generations of the values and traces of our past,” he said, adding: “I believe everyone will embrace this museum. My thanks to all who contributed to its creation.”

Mayor Şahin Şerifoğulları expressed his pride in bringing a city museum to Elazığ, stating, “We have always prioritized preserving our past, culture and historical heritage for the future.”

“By opening this museum, we experience the excitement of connecting our history and culture with future generations. Our museum will hopefully make significant contributions to the city’s tourism,” he added.