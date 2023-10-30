First lady Emine Erdoğan held a meeting with Angeline Ndayishimiye, the wife of Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Istanbul on Monday.

First lady Ndayishimiye came to Istanbul to attend the Oct. 31 World Cities Day and signed the “Global Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill.”

The declaration of goodwill was initiated by first lady Erdoğan and was signed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the spouses of over 30 heads of state, including Cuba, Qatar, France, South Korea and more.

For her part, Emine Erdoğan informed Ndayishimiye about the Africa Hand Crafts and Cultural House, where handmade crafts by African women are sold, with proceedings going toward African women.

Meanwhile, Ndayishimiye told Erdoğan about Fondation Bonne Action’s (Foundation for Charity Work) work for women and children.

Emine Erdoğan hailed the Burundian first lady for her work in the nourishment of children, the education of girls, participation of women in the labor force and mothers’ health.

The two first ladies also discussed joint work that can be done in the fields of health, education, women’s health, girls’ education and Burundian students in Türkiye.

Emine Erdoğan also held a meeting with Jean Henri Todt, the U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety.

First lady Emine Erdoğan and Jean Henri Todt, the U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety in Istanbul, Oct. 30, 2023. (AA Photo)

Todt congratulated Emine Erdoğan for leading the fight against waste and her Zero Waste project.

He noted that the promotion of public transit, cycling and walking would decrease traffic accidents, increase road safety and promote a circular economy.

He also sought the first lady’s support in the efforts for difficulties regarding the disposal of batteries used in different modes of transportation.

Emine Erdoğan thanked Todt for signing the Zero Waste goodwill declaration and for his contributions to safer, more livable and sustainable cities.