In 2024, first lady Emine Erdoğan, chair of the United Nations High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, actively led initiatives under the "Zero Waste Project." She focused on environmental protection and climate change and advocated for Anatolian values globally while addressing issues related to women, children and disadvantaged groups.

The first lady also intensified diplomatic efforts to end the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, particularly following Israeli attacks on Gaza. She accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on visits to Nigeria, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, engaging with over 40 international leaders.

In March, Emine Erdoğan participated in the "Women, Peace, and Security Session" at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, addressing the spouses of leaders and participants. She also met with Kate Forbes, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), to discuss the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the efforts to aid the region.

In response to Israel's attacks on Rafah, Emine Erdoğan condemned the bombings, calling them a betrayal of human dignity. She criticized Israel for targeting hospitals, schools and refugee camps, causing suffering among innocent people, including women, children and the elderly.

She also commented on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s speech at Türkiye's Grand National Assembly, praising the resistance of Palestinians. She reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestine, condemning those who prioritize self-interest over innocent lives. On the anniversary of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, she reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Palestine’s rightful struggle.

Regarding the "One Heart for Palestine First Ladies Summit," Emine Erdoğan emphasized rejecting systems that deprive innocent people of their right to life, especially children.

Emine Erdoğan accompanied President Erdoğan to the 79th U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 21–25. After attending the president's speech, she met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

As chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, she met with professor Jeffrey Sachs and hosted events at the Turkish House (Türkevi), including exhibitions on Ottoman bridal treasures and African culinary culture.

Emine Erdoğan also welcomed Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, and met with Najat Maalla M'jid, the U.N. special representative on violence against children, to discuss the situation in Gaza.

First lady Emine Erdoğan speaks at a session during the Doha Forum 2024, Doha, Qatar, Dec. 7, 2024. (AA Photo)

On Dec. 7, Emine Erdoğan attended the "Doha Forum 2024" in Qatar, where she spoke on Palestine, calling Israel’s actions a "post-modern Holocaust" against Palestinians.

She also continued her work on the Zero Waste Project. On International Zero Waste Day, March 30, she participated in events organized by the U.N. and other global organizations, emphasizing the need for concrete steps toward sustainability in the fight against climate change and environmental pollution.

After the first meeting of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste in November 2023, Emine Erdoğan led the second meeting online on June 5, 2024, announcing efforts to create global zero waste standards. The third meeting was held on Dec. 13.

Emine Erdoğan marked the seventh anniversary of the zero waste movement on social media, highlighting the significance of March 30 as International Zero Waste Day. The Zero Waste Project also received the AKDENİZ-PA prize in Braga, Portugal.

In November, Emine Erdoğan participated in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the world leaders' climate summit held during COP29, the first lady accompanied President Erdoğan and met with young climate volunteers during an event titled "Ecological Education."

Emine Erdoğan met with Achim Steiner, executive director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), during COP29. After the meeting, Steiner also signed the "Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration."

In 2022, Emine Erdoğan and Guterres met at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, where they signed the first Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration to promote the Zero Waste Project worldwide.

During the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York in Sept. 2023, President Erdoğan signed the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, which was moved to a digital platform and opened for individual signatures.

At COP29, the goodwill declaration, which received significant attention from young people, had the support of over 40 first ladies and international representatives, as well as thousands of zero waste volunteers, by the end of 2024.

Emine Erdoğan met with Guterres twice, once in September at the U.N. General Assembly in New York and again in November at the COP29 meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In both meetings, discussions centered on the Zero Waste Project initiated under her patronage, as well as climate change and environmental issues.

Accompanying President Erdoğan on his official visit to Serbia, Emine Erdoğan attended the 8th Belgrade International Ethnology Festival, held under the patronage of the wife of Serbian President Tamara Vucic. At the festival, which is held annually at the Belgrade Ethnographic Museum and highlights one country as the "Focus Country," Türkiye was chosen as the focus for this year.

As part of the festival, a fashion show titled "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries," featuring 25 pieces showcasing traditional bridal dresses from the Ottoman and Anatolian periods, was held.

On June 28, Emine Erdoğan launched the "Anadoludakiler" ("People of Anatolia") project under her patronage and led by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, with the motto "The Abundance, Accumulation and Skills of Anatolia."

As part of the project, an exhibition and documentary film presentation were organized in December at the Presidential National Library.

This year, Emine Erdoğan continued to advocate for important causes related to family, children and women.

While in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, Emine Erdoğan visited the "Women in Life" photo exhibition organized by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM). She also addressed participants at the "A Starfish Story: A Global Invitation to Heart Ambassadors" event, organized by UNICEF and the Ministry of Family and Social Services, under her patronage at the UNICEF headquarters in New York.

Emine Erdoğan also met with foster families and governors' spouses from all 81 provinces at an iftar event at the Çankaya Mansion. She expressed her hope for a just world where all children, especially those in Gaza, can grow up in security, peace and love.

The first lady, at the special invitation of the emir of Dubai, delivered the opening speech at the 3rd Dubai Global Women’s Forum, held at Madinat Jumeirah. In her remarks, she stated, "Technologies in which women do not participate in design and production processes cannot lead us to a better future."

She closely followed the tragic case of 8-year-old Narin Güran’s murder in Diyarbakır and expressed her hope that those responsible for taking Narin's life would soon face justice.

Emine Erdoğan, as the honorary guest at the Cancer Awareness and Support Program for African Countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Abuja, Nigeria, addressed the participants and called for the fight against cancer.

On Dec. 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, she inaugurated the Hatay Disability Social Entrepreneurship Center, where she met with individuals with disabilities and their families, listening closely to their issues and needs.

In Hatay, Emine Erdoğan also visited the Serdar Demir Children’s Homes Site, engaging with children under protection and care.

The first lady attended several key events in 2024, including the "Women Who Leave a Mark on the Land" ]program for World Women Farmers Day on Oct. 15, the MÜSIAD Women’s International Awareness Summit, the "Women of the Century of Türkiye in National Defense and National Development" program, the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, the opening of the Altındağ Alev Alatlı Science Center and the "Women’s Labor in Agriculture Summit." She also visited nursing home residents during Respect for the Elderly Week.