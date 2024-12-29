In the case concerning the murder of 8-year-old Narin Güran in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, three defendants were sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment, while Nevzat Bahtiyar received a four-year and six-month prison sentence.

At the Diyarbakır 8th High Criminal Court, the second hearing of the trial involving detained defendants, including mother Yüksel, brother Enes and uncle Salim Güran, as well as Nevzat Bahtiyar, who admitted to hiding Narin's body in Eğertutmaz Stream, took place. The court asked the defendants for their final statements.

Detained defendant Yüksel Güran stated that her heart was broken and said, "God is my witness, I did not kill my daughter. I did not harm her in the presence of anyone. I stand tall. I am responding to her killer right now. I demand my acquittal."

Defendant Enes Güran claimed he had always spoken the truth, denied the charges against him and also requested acquittal.

Defendant Salim Güran reminded the court that Narin was his niece and said, "She is my soul, and I would be the last person to harm her in this world. The ox is in the field, but no one says the ox is here. I am innocent and demand acquittal."

Nevzat Bahtiyar stated, "I did not kill Narin. Salim Güran gave me the body, and I transported it. I am ready to accept whatever punishment there is for transporting the body, but I swear I did not kill her."

The court sentenced the mother, brother and uncle – Yüksel, Enes and Salim Güran – to aggravated life imprisonment for "premeditated murder of a child in complicity." Nevzat Bahtiyar was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for "destroying, concealing or altering evidence."

The court ruled that the defendants remained in custody and did not apply any sentence reductions for good behavior.

The incident

On Aug. 21, in the Tavşantepe Neighborhood of Diyarbakır's Bağlar district, 8-year-old Narin Güran went missing, and her lifeless body was found on Sept. 8 in Eğertutmaz Stream.

As part of the investigation conducted by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, 23 suspects were detained. Among them, 12 individuals, including mother Yüksel, brother Enes, uncle Salim Güran and their neighbor Nevzat Bahtiyar, were arrested.

Following the completion of the investigation against Yüksel, Enes, Salim Güran and Nevzat Bahtiyar, an indictment requesting aggravated life imprisonment for "premeditated murder of a child in complicity" was submitted to the Diyarbakır 8th High Criminal Court on Oct. 23.

The trial began on Nov. 7, and after three days of hearings, the court ruled to continue the detention of the defendants, adjourning the trial to Dec. 26.

After the first hearing, the public prosecutor submitted a 14-page opinion to the court during the recess.