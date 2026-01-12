The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has significantly expanded its environmental enforcement operations, conducting 62,583 inspections across the country last year as part of a comprehensive effort to prevent pollution and ensure compliance with environmental legislation.

According to an official statement released by the ministry on Monday, a major inspection campaign was carried out in the Gediz Basin, western Türkiye, between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8, mobilizing two mobile units, 11 environmental laboratories and a specialized team of 50 personnel. The operation targeted facilities that discharge wastewater into the Gediz River, one of the most environmentally sensitive water basins in the country.

During the inspections, unannounced checks were conducted at 122 facilities operating in Izmir, Manisa, Uşak and Kütahya that discharge wastewater directly or indirectly into the Gediz River. Ministry teams collected 97 wastewater samples from treatment plant outlets to assess compliance with environmental standards.

In parallel with on-site inspections, the ministry deployed its 24/7 real-time digital monitoring system, the Continuous Monitoring Center (SIM), to remotely analyze environmental performance. Through this system, 21 wastewater treatment plants in the Gediz Basin with a daily treatment capacity of 5,000 cubic meters and above were monitored using advanced technological methods.

Following the completion of laboratory analyses, 11 municipalities, Organized Industrial Zones and industrial facilities were found to be discharging wastewater at levels exceeding legal limits. As a result, administrative and judicial proceedings were initiated, and fines totaling TL 16,573,463 ($384,221) were imposed under the Environmental Law.

The ministry’s statement further noted that environmental enforcement activities were intensified nationwide throughout the year. In 2025 alone, 62,583 inspections were conducted across Türkiye to prevent illegal discharges, industrial pollution and environmental degradation.

As part of these inspections, approximately TL 4 billion in administrative fines were imposed on 6,977 facilities found to be operating in violation of environmental regulations. Additionally, 462 facilities were ordered to suspend their operations due to serious non-compliance.

In the Gediz Basin specifically, 2,140 inspections were carried out in 2025. Authorities imposed fines totaling TL 211,145,657 on 183 facilities, while 22 facilities were ordered to halt operations following repeated or severe violations.

The ministry said the intensified inspection program reflects the government’s commitment to protecting water resources, safeguarding public health and strengthening environmental compliance across all industrial sectors. Officials added that both on-site and digital monitoring mechanisms will continue to be expanded to ensure more effective supervision and long-term environmental sustainability.