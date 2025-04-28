President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye's Disaster Response Plan was immediately activated in response to the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Istanbul and neighboring provinces on April 23, as he emphasized that the earthquake deeply affected and concerned the entire country.

Addressing the nation after a Cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara, on Monday, Erdoğan extended his best wishes to all those impacted, particularly the residents of Istanbul.

Providing details on the immediate response, Erdoğan said that after receiving initial reports, he quickly dispatched relevant ministers to Istanbul and activated the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) deployed 148 vehicles and 650 personnel, supported by 373 additional vehicles and 3,138 search and rescue workers from other agencies. In total, 11,481 search and rescue personnel and 903 vehicles were placed on alert.

President Erdoğan praised the Turkish Red Crescent’s efforts, noting that the organization assigned 319 vehicles, 1,568 personnel, and 2,925 volunteers, distributing hot meals and food supplies at 350 locations.

He added that six aircraft from Baykar, the gendarmerie, and police forces were dispatched for aerial observation, while communication services were stabilized quickly with the deployment of 136 additional mobile base stations.

"Thankfully, we did not experience any loss of life or serious injuries directly caused by the earthquake," he said. However, he noted that 236 citizens, including 173 in Istanbul, sustained minor injuries resulting from panic, falls, or jumps from heights. Most received outpatient treatment, while 20 individuals remain under medical care.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of around 7 kilometers (4.34 miles) and lasted for 13 seconds, was followed by 487 aftershocks, with the largest registering a magnitude of 5.9.

President Erdoğan also offered his condolences to families affected by a separate 4.9-magnitude earthquake in Elazığ and a deadly landslide in the Canik district of Samsun province.