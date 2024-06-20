The Recep Tayyip Erdoğan People's Garden, brought to the city by the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, in central Anatolia Türkiye, was a top choice for citizens in the area during Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha.

Since its opening day, the garden, which holds the distinction of being Türkiye's largest inaugurated public garden with a total area of 1.26 million square meters, has been consistently overflowing.

Established in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the Housing Development Administration (TOKI) and Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan People's Garden has received high praise from visitors, who expressed their satisfaction during the holiday season.

Particularly popular among young people, the garden offers various sports and social activities. Visitors enjoy playing football, volleyball, tennis and basketball in the sports facilities, while others showcase their skills on bicycles and skates along the park trails.

Abdülkadir Gezen, 53, described the garden as "an excellent place that appeals to everyone," expressing gratitude to those who made it possible.

Ali Çolakoğlu echoed similar sentiments, finding the garden "very beautiful and pleasing," thanking those responsible.

Ten-year-old Aleyna Nur shared her excitement, stating: "My parents brought me here. I really love this place and have a lot of fun here."

Ferhat Tekin from Konya visited during the holiday season and commented: "First of all, it's a very large and spacious area. The parks are fantastic. There are many places here that appeal to me."