Istanbul's public transportation system continued to face challenges on Friday due to the malfunction of the escalator at Mecidiyeköy Metrobus station, with citizens facing difficulty entering and exiting due to crowding.

In Mecidiyeköy, one of Istanbul's busiest Metrobus stops, the malfunction that occurred on the escalator moving upward toward the station yesterday has not yet been fixed.

While the escalators facilitating exit from the station and moving downward continue to operate, there are occasional jams on the middle fixed staircase as well.

Officials are attempting to control entries and exits with the barriers they have set up at the station.

Officials in the area where long lines formed for exiting and entering the station advised citizens to use the other pedestrian bridge.

Announcements were made informing citizens of the congestion due to the malfunctioning escalator and urging them to use the pedestrian bridge entrance.

This is not the first time that public transportation has faced problems in Istanbul. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) Public Transportation Service (IETT) has been under fire due to a series of incidents, ranging from bus breakdowns to tramway malfunctions, significantly impacting daily commuting.

At the same time, delays are becoming frequent on the Marmaray line in Istanbul, causing problems for commuters. Broken escalators are a common issue at many stations, and crowded trains during rush hours worsen the situation, making it challenging for people to reach their destinations on time.

Muhammet Kaynar, a member of the IBB, shed light on the challenges facing Istanbul's transportation inventory. He points out significant gaps in maintenance, fleet management, and service quality.

For example, between 2013 and 2017, an average of 275 buses were purchased each year. However, this number sharply declined to only 344 buses annually between 2019 and 2023.

There's a concerning trend in fault records for wheeled vehicles. Between 2019 and 2023, there were 823,915 such records, with a staggering 756,013 complaints received in 2023 alone.

These ongoing issues underscore the urgent need for enhancements to guarantee a smoother and more dependable transportation system for all residents and visitors in Istanbul.